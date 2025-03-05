WATCH: Elite high school hoopers Olyviah Edwards and Jenica Lewis guess the names of WNBA stars like Sue Bird, Angel Reese from emojis

Olyviah Edwards and Jenica Lewis may be elite high school basketball stars, but they have proven they are also very good at emoji guessing games. On Tuesday, Overtime Select invited the pair to play a guessing game where they were presented with several emojis, and they had to guess which player those emojis were referring to. As Overtime found out, they were pretty good at it.

The two juniors, considered five-stars, have been red-hot this season. On Monday, Lewis led Johnston past the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state championships in Iowa. Meanwhile, Edwards is a dominant big getting college offers left and right.

The two played the game, and while they were not confident coming in, they quickly realized they were quite good. Edwards got Sue Bird after Lewis wrongly guessed Caitlin Clark. Edwards then got Angel Reese from an angel emoji and a chocolate emoji, with Lewis redeeming herself by correctly guessing Candice Parker. The pair also correctly got A'ja Wilson.

Lewis ranks No. 15 overall from the Class of 2026. She is the No. 3 point guard and the No. 1 player from Iowa in her class, according to On3. Meanwhile, On3 ranks Edwards as the No. 6 overall, the No. 2 power forward and the No. 1 player from Washington for the Class of 2026.

Here is how 247Sports' Brandon Clay described Lewis:

"Lewis was a key piece for an All Iowa Attack roster that was one of the country’s top programs on the club circuit. She played all of the perimeter positions while demonstrating an ability to make the open shot when the ball reverses. Lewis has a good combination of shot-making and skill at the guard spot."

He then described Edwards:

"Edwards is a fantastic frontcourt option when sprinting the lane in the open floor. In that regard, she is the most intriguing prospect in the class right now. She possesses a physical toolbox that no one else has. Edwards is also showing signs of making the 15-18 foot jumper when her feet are set," said the scout.

Jenica Lewis is in no hurry to announce her college of choice

On Monday, Jenica Lewis won the playoff quarterfinal against the Iowa City Liberty, after which she spoke with The Gazette regarding her college of choice.

“I don’t really have a list yet,” she said.

Lewis has several offers from Division 1 schools, such as Iowa State, Creighton and Pittsburgh. However, the favorite is Iowa.

