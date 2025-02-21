WATCH: Kiyan Anthony visibly shy to take mom La La Anthony’s help during photoshoot in cute video

Syracuse signee and No. 33 recruit in the 2025 Class, Kiyan Anthony features on his mother, La La Anthony's Instagram quite often. As a proud mother, La La Anthony shares her son's highlights and achievements, and sometimes even hilariously embarrassing moments.

This time, the TV personality and actress took to Instagram to share an IG dump full of pictures and videos featuring a hair stylist who goes by the Instagram username arrogant_tae123, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony and more. In one of the videos, the shooting guard seemed shy and embarrassed as his mother helped fix his attire during a photoshoot:

"dumped 🤍," Anthony captioned the post.

The 43-year-old, who is also a businessperson, TV producer and film actress was captured enjoying her time at the Golden State Bridge during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

She shared few pictures on her IG story wearing a glam outfit and sitting on the railing:

La La Anthony at the Golden State Bridge during NBA All-Star Weekend (Image: IG/lala)

In the second picture, Anthony was pictured clicking a selfie.

However, she was one of the few people who were commemorated at the NBA All-Star weekend. Anthony was awarded Jump Entertainment & Social Justice Changemaker Award and shared some pictures from the award night:

La La Anthony receives the award (Image: IG/lala)

She also shared a story of a quote by six-time NBA Champ Michael Jordan:

Anthony shares Michael Jordan's quote at the award ceremony (Image: IG/lala)

"Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figures out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it," the quote from the six-time NBA Champ read.

Kiyan Anthony talks about dealing with pressure

Being the son of a legendary NBA player is not easy and the 6-foot-5 shooting guard talked about that in a video posted on Instagram by The Program NYC in December.

Kiyan Anthony talked about how he handles pressure and learning to embrace it as he grew older:

"We went to embrace it, at first it was a lot going out there not really knowing whether I was gonna perform or not, having a lot of eyes on me just because of my name. So, as I got older, I started to embrace it (pressure) everywhere I go, every park, every AAU tournament, there's gonna be a lot of eyes on me," Kiyan Anthony said.

Kiyan Anthony will join his father's alma mater, Syracuse Orange next season.

