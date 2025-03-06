WATCH: Tyran Stokes shines as Notre Dame dominates with 20-point win in CIF Open Playoffs

Tyran Stokes, a five-star recruit from the 2026 class, continues to captivate fans with his impressive performance. The 6-foot-7 shooting forward led the Notre Dame(SO) Knights to the CIF Open Playoffs. The Knights were up against Montgomery Aztecs in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships on Wednesday.

Montgomery took a 22-15 lead in the first quarter, but Stokes & Co. put up a good fight to win the quarter with an 18-13 scoreline. After an exciting first half that saw Montgomery lead 35-33 was followed by an even better later half. Notre Dame struck their opposition with brute force, clinching the third quarter with an 18-9 scoreline. When Montgomery thought that the nightmare was over and they could script a comeback, Tyran's side dropped an even more dominant show.

Stokes guided his team to a 25-12 score in the final quarter and ultimately secured a 20-point win. Slam_hs's Instagram handle posted the key moments from the game.

Stokes recorded 15 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. In the clip, the youngster could be seen fooling defenders with ease, dribbling past opponents effortlessly, and delivering the final blow with impeccable shooting.

Notre Dame's next game is scheduled against St. Joseph on Saturday.

Stokes' strong season continues as he previously guided Notre Dame to the Mission League final after defeating Bryce James' Sierra Canyon 83-72 on Feb. 4, avenging their 63-54 loss earlier that month.

At the Nike Peach Jam, he averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for Vegas Elite, who finished second in the U17 division. Stokes also helped Team USA win gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mexico, averaging 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the tournament.

Tyran Stokes college commitment status

Tyran Stokes has 25 offers from top-tier programs, including Kentucky, Xavier, Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas, LSU, Texas and UCLA. However, none of these schools have made a significant impact on Louisville's lead, with Kentucky holding a 1.9% chance and Xavier at 1.6%, the closest contenders.

Louisville leads the competition for Stokes' commitment, with a 66.8% chance to secure the No. 1 junior in the country, according to On3's prediction model. Stokes visited Louisville officially in October 2024, and since then, the buzz around his potential commitment to the Cardinals has intensified.

