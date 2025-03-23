WATCH: Unranked sophomore Keyshawn Herring erupts for 42 points in NC showdown

Sometimes, unranked players can surprise a lot of people when they explode in a game. Such was the case for unranked sophomore Keyshawn Herring.

The high school hooper was playing for his AAU squad, the 7th Nation Warriors during the 252 Rock City Classic in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on Saturday when he had one of the best games of his high school and AAU career so far, dropping 42 points.

Keyshawn Herring is a 6'2 combo guard who attends Kinston High School in Lenoir County, North Carolina. The school is the alma mater of current NBA star Brandon Ingram, which means it has produced elite athletes before.

They won the first game, 62-69 against Strictly Ballas 16U, but lost the second game to Garner Road 3SSB, 80-70. Both games happened last Saturday, with the team taking on Team Tough on Sunday. Keyshawn Herring exploded for 42 points in their loss to Garner Road 3SSB but only had two points in the win against Strictly Ballas 16U.

With his first two games at the 252 Rock City Classic, Gerring is now the leading scorer in the tournament, averaging 22.0 points per game. He is also the leading scorer with 44 points overall. However, he still has plenty of games to improve those stats as he has already proven that he can explode in a game.

How good is Keyshawn Herring's high school basketball team, the Kinston Vikings during the 2024-2025 season?

The game where he exploded for 42 points was an AAU game. However, Keyshawn Herring usually plays high school basketball for the Kinston Vikings, which he helped lead to a 19-6 overall record and an 11-1 overall record in the 2A East Central division of the NCHSAA.

Kinston qualified for the NCHSAA Men's Basketball 2A State Championships last month, though they only made it to the second round of the tournament before getting bounced out.

Kinston entered the tournament as the No. 12 seed and took on the No. 21 seed NCSSM Durham in the first round, which they won 76-46. They then took on No. 5 seed North Eastern, which they had a very close game against but lost, 53-51.

In the end, it was the multisport phenom, five-star tight end, and four-star power forward Kendre Harrison and the Reidsville Rams who won the state title last March 15.

