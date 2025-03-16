"We were about to 3-peat in 2020": LeBron James' son Bryce James gets real on missed opportunity in 2020 HSS season

COVID-19 changed the world, and Bryce James believes that the global pandemic was also one of the biggest reasons his school, Sierra Canyon, was not able to pull a three-peat for the state title that year. This proclamation came after the youngest son of LeBron James won the Division I state championship for California last Friday.

In an Instagram story on Sunday, Bryce wrote:

"Y'all know got dang well we were about to 3-peat in 2020 before our flights got canceled due to 😷."

Bryce James shares message that Sierra Canyon could have gone on a three-peat for a state title (Source: Instagram/ _justbryce)

Bryce was talking about the time during the 2019-2020 season when Sierra Canyon, led by his big brother Bronny, made it to the state championship final and was just one game away from the state title. However, the pandemic hit and the final game was canceled, leaving one of the biggest "What If" scenarios in high school sports.

On Friday, Bryce James led the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to its first and only state championship during the "James Era," which started during Bronny James' freshman year at the school. This makes Bryce the only James son to win a state title with the school.

The Trailblazers defeated the Lincoln Trojans 58-53 in a closely contested game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. While Bryce only had three points and five rebounds in the game, he did provide one of the highlights of the night with a reverse layup in the third quarter to tie the game at 29-29.

Bryce James shares wholesome moment with dad LeBron after winning a state title

During the game, members of the James Gang were there, including mom Savannah, younger sister Zhuri, and dad LeBron James. The LA Lakers star was very animated during the game, even though he is out with a groin injury. He was seen standing up, fist-pumping, and high-fiving people late in the game and was jumping around when it became clear Sierra Canyon was winning the game.

After Sierra Canyon was crowned CIF Division I champion, however, LeBron was a lot more subdued and even had a very touching and wholesome moment with his son, Bryce, as the two hoopers hugged. Savannah also came in to hug her youngest son.

After the state title win, Bryce James, a three-star shooting guard known to be a three-point threat, will head to Arizona. He committed to the school last Jan. 1, surprising many who expected him to come home to Ohio and go to Ohio State.

