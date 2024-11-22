"We don't care about this one where's the other?" - Hoops fans react to Carlos Boozer's son Cayden Boozer's signing announcement to Duke

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the talented twin sons of legendary NBA Power forward Carlos Boozer have officially signed with the Duke Blue Devils, a move that has generated significant excitement. The Boozer twins, both highly-ranked prospects, will be following in the footsteps of their father, who also starred for three seasons with the Blue Devils.

This news gained further traction on Thursday, when both players shared their announcement videos on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt welcome video from Duke head coach Jon Scheyer.

As expected, the posts once again ignited a flurry of reactions as fans flooded the comment section to share their excitement:

"Nice. He choose Duke because the Boozers just fits Duke best," catkaibutsu5 said.

"This is sooo amazing 😍 ... congratulations," another fan commented.

While many supporters were thrilled by the announcement, some fans who initially saw only Cayden’s post mistakenly assumed he was the sole Boozer brother joining Duke. This led to mixed reactions, with some fans expressing excitement for Cayden’s addition while others voiced concerns about whether Cameron would also commit.

"We don't care about this one, where's the other," one fan wrote.

"Just one twin? Where's the other one?," another fan commented.

"Niiice. What about his brother?? Hope we get both," another fan said.

Cayden Boozer talks about his signing with Duke

Cayden Boozer addressed the decision to sign with Duke as a great opportunity for both him and his family (via The Miami Herald):

"Going to Duke is a great opportunity for us and our family. It's an amazing school and basketball program. At the end of the day, we just felt like Duke was the best fit. They have all the resources in place to help us reach our potential in college."

Cayden Boozer is currently the 17th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, while his brother Cameron is currently ranked seventh. The Duke Blue Devils team will be hoping that these additions will provide the boost they need to get over their below-average 2023-24 campaign.

