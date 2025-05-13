"We can't thank you enough": Reggae legend Bob Marley's daughter Cedella Marley shares heartfelt reaction to AJ Dybantsa's impactful visit to Jamaica

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa recently visited Jamaica to connect with his roots and give back to the community. In collaboration with the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation, Dybantsa spent five days in the country and interacted with the youth, encouraging them to play basketball.

On Monday, Dybantsa shared a video of him donating sports gear and equipment.

"🙏🏾🇯🇲," Dybantsa captioned.

Many applauded him for his noble actions. Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob Marley, expressed her gratitude.

"On behalf of myself and the Bob & Rita Marley foundation thank you for your time, your love and your effort ❤️ You have touched the lives of countless Jamaican kids and we can’t thank you enough for your generosity. Big up papa Ace and Mama Chelsea. We love you❤️❤️🇯🇲🇨🇬," Cedella wrote.

Dybantsa replied to her comment, highlighting Bob & Rita Marley Foundation's contribution to the effort.

"did it together 🙏🏾," Dybantsa wrote.

Some Jamaican artists and sports personalities also shared their appreciation.

"Dat is it 💪🏾💪🏾," Konshens wrote.

"🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿," Shaggy commented.

Comments on AJ Dybantsa's Instagram post (image credit: instagram/aj.dybantsa)

Dybantsa spent time with children, visited schools and met with officials from the Jamaican Basketball Association. He also visited the iconic Trenchtown Community basketball court and Tuff Gong Studios.

Dybantsa was born in Utah, but he is tied to Jamaica through his mother, Chelsea, who is from Hanover. In 2024, Dybantsa applied to represent Jamaica in international basketball competitions, despite having previously played for the U.S. at the Nike Hoop Summit.

AJ Dybantsa jokes about his off-court basketball plans

AJ Dybantsa recently shared his off-court ambitions in a YouTube video posted on his channel. He jokingly said he plans to create a TV analyst show like TNT with his friends after his basketball career.

"I'm pretty boring. I don't really do nothing," Dybantsa said on Saturday. "I forgot who told me, but someone told me that I'll be good on TV. So, when I'm done playing, me and three of my boys are gonna make like the next TNT and we gonna make millions. Just chilling."

Dybantsa is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft after his freshman season at BYU.

