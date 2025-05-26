 "What are we doing as coaches?’': When Lamar Jackson made an opposing high school coach go into an existential crisis

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is one of the most celebrated players in recent NFL history. He is one of the top 10 highest-paid players in the NFL, boasting a $52 million valuation.

Ad

Jackson has had an incredible journey, to the point that, as a high school standout, he sent an opposing high school football coach into an existential crisis.

In 2014, during a regular season game against Village Academy, Jackson's offensive strategy surprised high school coach, Don Hanna. His ability to outsmart the defense prompted Hanning to question his coaching abilities.

“I’m saying, ‘I can’t believe this. I started to question,‘What are we doing as coaches?’ I looked in the mirror. ‘Is there something I am not doing to put my kids in a position to be successful?" Hanna said as per the Ringer.

Ad

Trending

But that was just the start, Hanna went on to witness the QB's ability to cut through the defense in a more competitive setting.

"Fast-forward two years later and I’m watching Florida State and Louisville. I can’t believe what he’s doing against one of the top teams in college football. I feel a lot better,” Hanna said.

Ad

“Fast-forward another two years, he’s in the NFL, and no one can tackle him and I said, ‘I can’t believe this.’ Fast-forward to this year, and I feel like, ‘Hey, maybe I should go coach in the NFL.’ I did just as good of a job stopping him," he added.

His athletic prowess has been the talk of the NFL circuit, chalking him up as the player who shattered Ravens' most rushing yards, with 1,206 yards as a quarterback.

Ad

“He makes NFL players look like they are playing in high school,” Ravens tight end Mark Andrews remarked.

From Boynton Beach to the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson has raked in multiple accolades

As a four-star high school recruit, Lamar Jackson was ranked No. 26 as a quarterback in the Class of 2015 and No. 51 in Florida. Nationally, he held the No. 313 rank, according to On3.

Ad

In his high school career, Jackson registered 2,263 yards, 31 touchdown passes, 123 completions, 261 attempts and nine interceptions, according to MaxPreps and moved on to play for the Louisville Cardinals.

In 2016, he became the first player in Louisville history to clinch the Heisman Trophy. Moreover, he won the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award that same year.

In 2018, Lamar Jackson declared for the NFL draft and was picked by the Baltimore Ravens as the 32nd pick in the first round. He has registered 4,172 rushing yards, 474 attempts, and 316 completions, scoring 41 touchdowns and four interceptions in his NFL career. Jackson has earned two MVP titles and 4xPro Bowls.

Also Read: Lamar Jackson claps back with 5-word message as fan roasts Ravens for being dead last in passing

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More