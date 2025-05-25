Lamar Jackson claps back with 5-word message as fan roasts Ravens for being dead last in passing

The Baltimore Ravens had the seventh most passing yards per game in the National Football League in 2024. Superstar QB Lamar Jackson had another MVP caliber season, one that saw the QB have an elite offensive campaign from both a passing and rushing perspective.

He finished the year with 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, only four interceptions, 915 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns for the Ravens. That stat line is phenomenal, however, it is even more impressive when you consider where the Ravens ranked in pass attempts per game last year.

The Ravens ranked No. 32, or last place, in the NFL in pass attempts last season, according to Stat Muse.

"2024 Ravens: 1st in yards, 2nd in rushing attempts, 32nd in passing attempts." the post said on X on May 23.

In response, one fan detailed how impressed they were with Jackson and his elite skills despite the lack of overall pass attempts.

"32nd in passing attempts, lol @Lj_era8 man how the ****.....nvm." the fan wrote.

Jackson then responded to the fan and detailed how he attributed his success to God and hard work.

"God! Hard work! Nun else!" Jackson stated.

Why were the Ravens last in passing attempts last year?

The shocking Lamar Jackson statistic is likely due to the dual threat running presence of both Jackson and superstar RB Derrick Henry. The Ravens had the best running game in the NFL in 2024, averaging 187.6 rushing yards per contest. Furthermore, the team led the majority of the contests they played in during the regular season, something that allowed the Ravens to rely more on the rushing game and less on the passing game.

However, as clear from the stat line Jackson had in 2024, he is able to succeed in any situation of the game. When the team is leading, he can contribute with his elite speed and rushing skills. When the team is behind, he has developed into one of the best passers in the league as well.

According to Bet365, the two time NFL MVP Jackson is once again favored to win the MVP again in 2025. He currently has leading odds of +500.

Lamar Jackson MVP Odds - Bet365

