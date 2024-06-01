Who is Ayson Theus? All we know about 3-star WR with nine offers on the table

Ayson Theus, a promising athlete for the class of 2026 from Duncanville, Texas, has attracted considerable attention from college scouts and coaches. Standing at 5'8" and weighing 160 pounds, Theus has demonstrated his versatility by excelling in multiple positions, including wide receiver, running back, free safety and cornerback.

A standout at Duncanville High School, he has a 40-yard dash time of 4.42 seconds. Throughout the spring 2024 running season, Theus was running a 100m sprint consistently at 10.7 seconds, according to the MileSplit report. Moreover, he and his teammates made history in Duncanville’s 4X100 relay team by breaking the 40-second barrier.

Theus's talent has not gone unnoticed by college programs. According to 247Sports, he has received offers from:

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

Nebraska

Pittsburgh

Sam Houston State

UNLV

Utah

Wisconsin

In the 2023 football season, Ayson Theus played as a receiver and kick returner for Duncanville, contributing to their second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship. He caught 43 passes for 613 yards and scored two touchdowns as a sophomore.

Ayson Theus and Duncanville's historic 4x200-meter relay victory

The Duncanville boys' track team made history at the Austin UIL State meet by breaking the national high school record in the 4x200-meter relay. The team ran for 1:22.25, which was a whole second down from the previous record.

The record-setting relay team comprised Brayden Williams, Caden Durham, Ayson Theus and Dakorien Moore. Brayden ran the first leg despite having only a 20-minute break from his previous race.

"It's a great year. But next year, there's bigger things coming," he said. (Via Yahoo.com)

Caden Durham took the baton next, delivering a personal victory despite a recent family loss.

"For me to lose my grandma and come back and still be able to run, that means a lot for me," he shared.

Caden then handed off to Ayson Theus, who felt the intensity of the moment.

"We can feel the heat when we're running," Ayson said. "But we're focused on giving our brothers the stick."

The final leg was completed by Dakorien Moore, who also honored his late grandmother with his performance as per Yahoo.com.

"I had some doubt about running," he admitted. "But ultimately, I found that spirit in my head to go out there and do it, and I did it."

Ayson Theus' excellent performance has earned him a player rating of 88 from 247Sports, which makes him 47th among wide receivers and 39th in Texas. His score in the 247Sports Composite rating is 0.8726 putting him 390th nationally, 56th for wide receivers, and 53rd within the state of Texas.