"Won already": Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan's prediction for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul goes wrong

Laura Govan, mother of five-star recruit and Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, is known to be active on social media, often sharing her sons' achievements and wholesome family life. On Friday, Govan shared her predictions for the headlining boxing contest between Mike Tyson (58) and Jake Paul (27).

"Iron Mike Tyson Won already 🥊," she captioned her Instagram story.

Laura Govan's IG story

However, the video excerpt that Govan shared went viral for a different reason than her wrong prediction about Tyson winning. Before the fight began, Tyson gave his own prediction, saying he would "viciously win." But as he turned to walk away, his choice of shorts and the unintentional camera angle exposed his backside.

The fight was an eight-round contest. Jake Paul won every single of those two-minute rounds, with all three judges scoring it, 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Laura Govan also shared a video of Alijah Arenas' younger brother

Alijah Arenas, who plays for Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, CA, is the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2026. He is also the second-ranked shooting guard and No. 3 in California. A consensus five-star recruit, he already has 17 offers from top programs including Arizona, Alabama, Fresno State, California and more, as per 247Sports.

While it is still early, On3's prediction machine suggests that the top four schools with the highest chances of recruiting Arenas are just 1% apart. The UCLA Bruins are at the top of the list with a 7.9% chance, followed by Fresno State (6.9%), California (5.9%) and Nevada with a 5% chance.

While Alijah Arenas's prowess is well-known, his younger brother seems to be on the same path. In October, Laura Govan shared a video of her youngest son Aloni Arenas, who plays for Compton Magic in California. In the clip, the seventh-grader was seen pump-faking, shooting off the dribble, making shots from half-court and finishing through contact:

With Alijah already under the radar of top colleges, Aloni has shown promise as well. Apart from former guard Gilbert Arenas, the Arenas family now has three basketball players: Alijah Arenas, Aloni Arenas and their sister Izela Arenas, who plays College Basketball for Louisville.

