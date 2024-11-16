"Prison rules Mike is back!" - Dillon Danis reacts to Mike Tyson's bare rear-end shot getting caught on camera before Jake Paul fight

Dillon Danis claimed "Prison Rules Mike" returned when the legendary heavyweight boxer was seen on camera without pants.

Friday night's boxing event in Arlington, Texas, reportedly featured over 70,000 fans inside AT&T Stadium to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. The main event matchup failed to meet expectations, but several moments will not be forgotten.

Before walking to the ring, Tyson did a short interview backstage with his son, Amir Tyson, to provide a final message heading into the boxing match. After answering the reporter's questions, the camera stayed on 'Iron Mike' while he walked away, hilariously showing that his bare rear-end was on display for everyone to see.

Dillon Danis capitalized on the opportunity to joke, posting the video on Instagram with the following caption:

"If this is Mike’s fight gear, we might have a lock 😂 Prison rules Mike is back!"

Fans were hopeful that 58-year-old Mike Tyson could turn back the clock against Jake Paul. Unfortunately for them, Tyson found minimal success in the matchup, leading to an eight-round contest lacking entertainment.

Paul emerged victorious by unanimous decision to extend his professional boxing record to 11-1.

Dillon Danis claims he could defeat Jake and Logan Paul on the same night in MMA

Dillon Danis utilized the massive attention brought to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with various controversial social media posts. He used his professional MMA background to claim on X that he could defeat 'The Problem Child' and his older brother, Logan Paul, on the same night:

"Y’all are stupid if you don’t realize in MMA I could fight Logan and Jake back to back in the same night and strangle or break any bone in their body in under 5 minutes with no rest f*cking casuals."

Dillon Danis established a 2-0 professional MMA record between 2018 and 2019. The controversial combat sports personality didn't fight again for four years when he suffered a disqualification defeat against Logan Paul in boxing.

Since then, Danis has continuously teased a return to combat sports. Meanwhile, Jake Paul and Logan Paul haven't competed in an MMA fight, but they've hinted at the possibility of combining their amateur wrestling background with their boxing experience.

