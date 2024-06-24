“World meet my lil bro” - UNC star Armando Bacot Jr. gives shoutout to brother King Bacot over impressive hooping skills

University of North Carolina standout Armando Bacot Jr. introduced his younger brother, King, to the world through a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) last Thursday.

The video, which showed the seventh grader’s basketball prowess, was accompanied by a declaration that King will be special.

King is a 6-foot-2 guard from Richmond, Virginia who is gaining attention as a potential top contender in the 2029 rankings. Phenom Hoops' director of player analysis Jeff Bendel has compared the excitement surrounding King to the buzz that surrounded young talents like Bronny James and Mikey Williams.

In a February write-up on Phenom Hoops, Bendel noted:

"Every few years, you’ll come across a middle-school prospect who already has the world in their hands... That’s become somewhat of the norm for King Bacot over the years."

He added:

"Bacot truly makes the game look effortless. He’s able to shred opposing defense without even breaking a bead of sweat... Bacot sees the game multiple steps ahead of his peers."

Currently, King plays for Team Loaded 2029 on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. While he may be a couple of years away from receiving major college offers, his early performances have set the stage for a promising future.

As for Armando, he awaits the NBA Draft; hopeful for a call during the event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on June 26-27. Ranked second on UNC’s all-time scoring list, he led the Tar Heels to the 2022 NCAA championship game and left a lasting legacy throughout his five years at Chapel Hill.

Bacot, playing for Team Loaded 2029 (Va.), made headlines at the Phenom Winter Nationals in February for his noteworthy performance. By March, he had advanced to playing against older competitors.

Phenom Hoops' vice president of operations Patrick O'Brien offered a detailed evaluation of the seventh grader, highlighting his remarkable skills. O'Brien shared:

"He just has an uncanny feel for the game... running the show offensively, making plays off the dribble, and finding his teammates."

O'Brien was particularly impressed by King’s performance when playing up a level with Team Loaded 2028 where he showcased his ability to handle tougher competition.

"Elevated his game even more. He showed more of his strength and ability to break down defenders, create his own shot off the dribble, show his touch and ability to finish around the basket, but also step out and knock down shots... Bacot has the talent to be something special and a future star."

Although UNC head coach Hubert Davis isn't looking at 2029 prospects yet, King's advanced skill set and the success of his older brother, Armando, would make him a name to remember for the future.