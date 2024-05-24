'Jomboy' Jimmy O'Brien set to join commentary team for 2024 Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

Jimmy O'Brien, known to baseball fans as 'Jomboy,' will be at the 2024 T20 World Cup as a commentator. The news hit X on Friday, with the popular YouTuber/MLB commentator expected to be a big hit, as his reputation for using baseball terminology in cricket could help bridge the gap for those watching in the US.

With the ICC T20 World Cup set to be held in the US and Caribbean from June 1, Jomboy will have a prominent role in helping the baseball community appreciate the skill of the players on the field.

CricXtasy's Kausthub Gudipati tweeted:

"Prominant USA baseball commentator and famous social media personality James O'Brien (known as Jomboy) will perform commentary in 2024 T20 World Cup. Has gained reputation of uniquely explaining cricket in baseball terms to make cricket mainstream in North America."

With Jomboy on board, it will be interesting to see if he can have an effect on the popularity of cricket in a baseball-dominant country.

Jomboy's 2022 breakdown of cricket in baseball terms

In 2022, Jomboy took to YouTube to give a breakdown of cricket, which he said he had 'recently gotten into and was not a phase.' Here's what he said in the video:

"Here's a general breakdown, now I'm gonna use baseball terms so all the cricket people, I'm using the wrong terms on purpose as I think it's more relatable for baseball fans to understand.

"It's a one-inning game, this version at least, with really long innings, and only one inning apiece. So on this ball, that one's put into play and was caught on the fly so that's an out, they call it a wicket."

See the video below for the full breakdown:

What MLB team does Jomboy support?

Jomboy is a New York Yankees fan, according to his X profile, which describes him as:

"@jomboymedia. Not a reporter. Yankees fan."

With the team 35-17 and first in the AL East, it's an exciting time to be a Yankees fan. While there's a long way to go, the franchise looks playoff-bound with its combination of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge as hitters.

Jomboy tweeted to appreciate just how good Soto has been for the Yankees since arriving via trade from the San Diego Padres this offseason:

"Juan Soto is better than everyone says he is. And he’s more fun to watch than he is good. It’s just a great time."

With the Yankees in good form and the T20 World Cup fast approaching, Jomboy is going to be in for a busy month and promises to be a great watch.

