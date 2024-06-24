"Not going to play the first two years": Ex-NBA player makes bold claim on LeBron James' son Bronny James ahead of NBA draft

A former NBA player gave his opinion on Bronny James' future ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, suggesting that LeBron James’ son might see the floor in his first two seasons.

Bronny James is entering the draft after a tough freshman year at the University of Southern California (USC), where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Concerns about his NBA readiness have been raised, and Rashad McCants, a former NBA player with four seasons under his belt, commented on Gil’s Arena:

“[Bronny James] is not going play the first two years. It’s cool.”

McCants claimed that Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul’s reluctance for Bronny James to have a two-way contract stems from the expectation that he will play in the G-League.

“I think that that's what they're expecting, that's why they don't want to do a two-way contract, cause they're going to send him down there anyway,” McCants said.

Despite a mediocre college season, Bronny's draft prospects have improved since the Draft Combine. ESPN currently ranks him as the 54th-best prospect in this year's NBA Draft.

At the combine, Bronny impressed with his shooting skills. He made 78 percent of his shots in the side-mid-side 3-point drill and going 19-for-25 in the 3-point star drill, both second-best.

He also showcased his athletic ability with a 40.5-inch vertical leap and a 3.09-second three-quarter-court sprint time.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Bronny received at least 10 workout invitations from NBA teams, but his camp is focusing on guaranteed money and development plans.

What is the dream situation for Bronny James?

In an ESPN interview, Rich Paul said Bronny James' draft range is wide, so his camp is looking for a team with a solid developmental plan.

"He's a really good prospect who has a lot of room for growth. It only takes one team. I don't care where that team is—it can be No. 1 or 58—[but] I do care about the plan, the development,” he said.

Bronny has consistently expressed his desire to create his own identity, separate from being LeBron James' son, and Paul said teams, including the Lakers, should respect this.

"The Lakers need to look at Bronny like everyone else. If they value him enough and he's there, that's great. If it's not the Lakers, that's great. I won't be mad if it's not,” he said.

“It's obvious that people hear the conversation around the dad and son playing together, but that's not our focus. If it happens organically, great. I'm not building on that.”

The Lakers hold the 17th and 55th picks in this year’s draft.