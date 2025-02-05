"Yall can say goodbye now": CFB fans react as Houston commit Keisean Henderson becomes a 5-star QB following updated recruiting rankings

Keisean Henderson, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound quarterback from Spring, Texas, has emerged as a top-tier talent in the 2026 recruiting class. The Legacy School of Sports Sciences standout committed to the University of Houston in May 2024, but his meteoric rise in the rankings has sparked speculation about his future.

Henderson earned five-star status from 247Sports in August 2024, becoming Houston’s first five-star recruit since Ed Oliver in 2015. His rapid ascent has fueled intense debate among college football fans.

"There goes Houston. Yall can say goodbye now," one fan said.

"Yeah, this kid is the real deal. Can’t wait to see where he ends up," another fan said.

"Congrats fam!! Keep grinding," a fan said.

Here is how other fans reacted:

"Welp, he will now be decommitting from Houston," one fan said.

"He won’t play a snap for Houston & we all know that," another fan said.

Despite his pledge to Houston, Henderson remains on the radar of powerhouse programs like Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, and Ole Miss. His sophomore season underscored his elite potential, as he amassed 1,574 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and a 63.3% completion rate while also excelling as a receiver with 1,135 yards.

Henderson’s stock skyrocketed after a dominant MVP performance at the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl, where he delivered a highlight-reel 91-yard touchdown pass and showcased his dual-threat abilities. Following his standout showing, On3 named him the event’s top performer.

Reflecting on his recruitment, Henderson remains open to maintaining relationships with coaches.

“I’ll definitely keep in contact with them,” Henderson said. “I’m more looking for the future. You never know where a coach is going to end up at. A coach might end up in the U of H locker room or they might end up in the pros. It’s a moving game. Being able to keep long-lasting relationships with coaches makes it way easy to communicate with people.”

Keisean Henderson reflects on Houston's commitment

Keisean Henderson remains committed to Houston, crediting the program’s unwavering belief in him. Speaking with On3’s Steve Wiltfong, he recalled a pivotal moment with Houston coach Willie Fritz.

“When I got the call from Coach Fritz after I went to the camp that he believed in me to play quarterback and nobody else had, that belief in me at the time made me feel I could run through a brick wall for him,” Henderson said. “Just the loyalty they’ve been having in me, by watching me go through this receiver stuff at 7on7 just knowing it was for fun and nothing that I really wanted to do."

As for visits, Henderson has no immediate plans.

“That’s something I got to talk to my family about,” he said. “Something I’ll definitely consider or think about myself. Right now it’s been a lot of moving pieces. I don’t have a plan.”

Now a junior, Keisean Henderson has elevated his game further, completing over 65% of his passes for 2,689 yards and 25 touchdowns, with seven additional rushing scores. The On3 places him as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 15 overall player in his class.

