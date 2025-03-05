"Yeah he not coming to Duke": Hoops fans react as Nate Ament locks in on an official visit to John Calipari's Arkansas as his commitment date nears

Nate Ament remains the highest-ranking five-star prospect to be uncommitted, but that could change as he is inching closer to a decision. The No. 4-ranked overall prospect has revealed that he will be officially visiting one of his Top 5 schools, Arkansas on March 8, with coach John Calipari expected to roll out the red carpet.

Ad

On3 recruits posted the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Arkansas already has two five-stars and is considered to be getting one of the best freshman backcourts next year as five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr. of IMG Academy and five-star shooting guard Meleek Thomas of Overtime Elite's City Reapers have both signed with the Razorbacks. Nate Ament, a small forward, will be a welcome addition to that lineup.

This possibility also has gotten a lot of fans talking in the comments section.

Ad

"Yeah, he not coming to duke we good though," said one commenter regarding one of Ament's Top 5 schools, Duke.

"Save the best for last," added one Razorbacks fan.

"Now a hog lock," another Arkansas fan commented.

However, the fans of the other four Top 5 teams in Ament's list also made their presence felt.

"Please don't go there waste of time," one commenter said.

Ad

"I thought he already committed to Kentucky?" one fan thought.

"No," another fan simply commented.

Hoops fans react to Nate Ament's official visit to Arkansas (source: Instagram/ on3recruits)

Right now, many experts consider the race for Nate Ament's commitment to be a tight one between Duke and Louisville, with both schools giving out a furious late push for the Highland High School star. However, an official visit to Lafayette could change things and turn it around for John Calipari's program.

Ad

Nate Ament talks about John Calipari's Arkansas

Nate Ament has not made his decision yet, but he has been talking about the five possible schools he will choose from, which include Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas. He had much praise for Arkansas.

"Coach Cal and pretty much the whole coaching staff (are recruiting me)," he said in an interview with 247Sports. "They started a little bit later than some of the other schools, but they've been putting me through the fire coming to a lot my practices and a lot of my games."

Ament is expected to reveal his final choice on April 1, during the McDonald's All-American Game in New York City. He will be playing for the East team alongside possible Arkansas teammates Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr., as well as potential Duke teammates the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback