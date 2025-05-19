"You say that like it’s a good thing": Hoops fans react to Ryan Hampton drawing comparisons with his brother R.J. Hampton

Five-star sophomore small forward Ryan Hampton has shown what he can do, leading Dynamic Prep to the Chipotle Nationals finals. He's now back in the Nike EYBL Circuit, playing in Memphis, Tennessee, over the weekend for Nike EYBL Session II and playing for Drive Nation.

The No. 6 overall prospect from the Class of 2027 once again dominated.

Ryan Hampton, the younger brother of former NBA-turned-G-League star RJ Hampton, elicited comparisons with RJ. However, as some fans pointed out, with the elder Hampton brother now a free agent, it may not be a good comparison.

"You say that like it’s a good thing … ain’t nobody seen RJ in like 10 years. Pray for bro," one pointed out.

"Two different players. Ryan is bigger and has a deadly mid post game already. He’s almost 6’8 while RJ is 6’5." said another.

"So what rj in the g league let’s stop posting brothers unless they brothers are all stars lol," one added.

However, others showed the former Orlando Magic player some love, pointing out that unlike many players, he played in the NBA.

"RJ can still make it. He really ain't get his fair chance just like a lot of players," one said.

"I mean his brother was good enough to make it to the league, so let’s hope he will be able to stay when he make it," another pointed out.

"Keep passin dat ball, dats why dey wrote RJ off 😞," said one.

While Ryan Hampton has been gaining much attention on the high school level, from the regular season to the Nike EYBL Circuit, his big brother is a free agent and was caught up in a controversy where he was accused of hitting his girlfriend.

How did Ryan Hampton and Drive Nation do during Nike EYBL Session II?

Drive Nation began their Session II campaign in at the Memphis Sports & Events Center against Paul George's team, PG Elite, on Friday, esca[omg with a narrow 70-69 win.

On Saturday, they played two games, beating Pro Skills in the morning, 96-54, but lost to Team Takeover, 66-51, in their second game of the day. They bounced back on Sunday against Carmelo Anthony's Team Melo, winning 66-62.

