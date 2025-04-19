"Young athletes choose misery" "Great decision": Football fans react to Missouri Tigers' latest 4-star commit Gavin Sidwar

La Salle College (Wyndmoor, PA) standout quarterback Gavin Sidwar pledged to Missouri on Friday, giving the Tigers a marquee addition to their 2026 recruiting class. The four-star signal-caller, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 190 pounds, made his decision after considering offers from Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Ole Miss.

He previously decommitted from Rutgers in October, a move that reignited national interest in his recruitment.

The commitment stirred strong reactions online, with one fan applauding the move:

“great decision young man.”

Another offered a more critical take:

“sad to see young athletes choose misery.”

Here is how others reacted:

"The best in Pennsylvania want to be Tigers… and I don’t blame them!" a fan quipped.

"Shoulda taken Syracuse….coulda been somebody…now?" another quipped.

"Get ready to never win a ranked matchup buddy," another remarked.

Sidwar made a two-day visit to Columbia, which ultimately sealed the deal.

“The coaches have high expectations for the program,” Sidwar said. “They feel like my skillset fits their style and expect I’ll come in and be a guy in the future that can help achieve their goals.”

The Tigers' coaching staff, including coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, made Sidwar a top priority.

“They’ve emphasized I’m a priority for them and treated me like one on the visit,” Sidwar said. “Coach Kirby Moore and I see offense very similar. We run many of their plays the same and the same plays at my high school, so I’m very familiar with how they want quarterbacks to read certain defenses.”

Sidwar, now Missouri’s third commitment in the 2026 cycle, is rated No. 16 among quarterbacks nationally and No. 247 overall by the On3 Industry Rankings. As a junior, he completed 70% of his passes, tallying 2,747 yards, 31 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Reflecting on his decision, Sidwar said:

“I feel like they have a great culture and are dedicated to trying to win. I think they can maximize my potential on and off the field... it felt like home.”

Former Iowa TE Gavin Hoffman transfers to Missouri, becoming Tigers' first spring portal addition

Missouri football landed its first transfer of the spring portal window Friday with the addition of redshirt freshman tight end Gavin Hoffman, who announced his move from Iowa via social media.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Leawood, Kansas, native was a four-star recruit from Blue Valley Northwest High School and ranked as the No. 1 player in Kansas in the Class of 2024.

Missouri had previously recruited Hoffman out of high school. He didn’t see game action during his freshman season with the Hawkeyes, so he arrives in Columbia with four full years of eligibility remaining.

Hoffman is also the cousin of former Missouri basketball standout and current Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

With Hoffman’s addition, Missouri has 80 scholarship players and room to add five more before reaching the SEC limit of 85. The Tigers are still targeting additions at defensive tackle, wide receiver and offensive line.

