When Bryce James dropped a career-high performance against the Boozer twins, with dad LeBron James in attendance [VIDEO]

NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James, has just concluded his high school basketball career and is set to join the Arizona Wildcats. Looking back at his high school basketball career, Bryce wasn't the typical five-star high school prospect who lit up the court game after game. However, he had some standout performances that wowed fans and showed glimpses of his potential.

Ad

One such game came during the Nike EYBL Session II in 2024. Bryce suited up for Team Strive for Greatness (SFG) against the Nightrydas Elite, who had twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer on the court. Interestingly, LeBron, who had attended the game to support his son, took on the coaching role for SFG.

NBA Future Start Now shared an Instagram post on Friday highlighting Bryce's performance in that game. The highlight reel featured LeBron James actively involved on the sidelines, seen coaching the SVG team with a tactics board in hand. The post was shared with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Slight throwback... only right to show out with OG in the building."

Ad

Although SFG lost to Nightrydas Elite, Bryce James delivered an exceptional performance. He scored a career-high 21 points, hitting 5-for-9 from 3-point range, and recorded five rebounds.

On the other end of the court, former NBA star Carlos Boozer's twin son Cameron Boozer delivered 21 points to lead the Nightrydas Elites to victory. He also delivered nine rebounds and made eight field goals out of nine attempts.

NBA legend LeBron James watched his son Bryce James clinch state championship title with Sierra Canyon

Another unforgettable Bryce James' High School basketball game was in the state championship final against Lincoln High School in Stockton, California. Interestingly, it was Bryce's last official high school basketball game.

Ad

After trailing 27-23 at halftime, the game ended in a 58-53 victory for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, with Bryce scoring three points, five rebounds and two assists. Bryce's teammate Gavin Hightower led the Trailblazers with 15 points. Maxi Adams and Bryce Cofield also contributed to the victory with 14 points and 11 points, respectively.

NBA legend LeBron James was in attendance to support Bryce and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. He also brought along Bryce James' mom, Savannah James, and their daughter, Zhuri, to the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More