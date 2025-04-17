10+ heartwarming quotes from Hospital Playlist 

The medical and slice-of-life drama Hospital Playlist featured a star-studded cast, including Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Dae-myung, Jung Kyung-ho, and Jeon Mi-do. The drama premiered from March 12, 2020, to September 16, 2021. It had two seasons with twenty-four episodes. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the series has been provided below:

"Hospital Playlist depicts the stories of doctors, nurses, and patients at a hospital. 5 doctors all entered the same medical university in 1999. They are now friends and work together in the same hospital."

The drama received positive reviews and feedback from international and domestic audiences for its realistic portrayal of human life in the medical field. It was praised for its screenplay, direction, and other cinematic elements. Subsequently, some of the memorable quotes on friendship and life from Hospital Playlist have been provided below:

10+ heartwarming quotes from the slice-of-life drama Hospital Playlist

According to Nielsen Korea, the last episode of Hospital Playlist season 2 received an average viewership rating of 14.080%, which was the highest of the installment. The ten most memorable quotes of the slice-of-life series have been provided below:

1) "Like a sunset, I want to be a beautiful memory for you. I hope I can always remember our memorable day. I hope it stays like a beautiful painting without any regret."

2) "Sometimes you need to be understood. To be cherished. To be someone that they crave to be around. And this may not always be romantically. Sometimes, general friendships are things we crave the most. Spending time together, laughing at silly things, making fun of each other, doing stuff the other loves, secretary making sure they're comfortable, and eating their favorite food. The thing is it doesn't matter the act you do in friendship, it's just the thought of being together that counts."

3) "I found this quote on the first page of my obstetrics textbook. Bad things at times do happen to good people."

4) "You light up my life, you're the one in my life. Even if I lose everything, I won't regret this, I will always love you with my everlasting love for you."

5) "What's better than I love you? Having a meal with you like this, eating with you, and drinking coffee together. That's a treat I give myself."

6) "The more work you do, the more and quicker you'll learn."

7) "Never underestimate the power you have to take your life in a new director."

8) "Why do we have to apologize when crying? We're human, please cry. Don't harbor feelings, and keep the hurt a secret. But after that, we have to get up and make decisions."

9) "You're doing so well. I'm not sure what's going on, but everything will be okay. I'm sure this is the last hurdle you have to overcome."

10) "Lots of things happen in this world. So, don't be discouraged. If the problem reoccurs, you just have to act according to your point of view."

11) "Sometimes, the smallest gestures can have the biggest impact."

12) "We understand your grief. Please don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it. We're all in this together."

13) "Life is a journey filled with joy, sorrow, and everything in between. But with friendship, love, and a little bit of humor, we can get through anything."

14) "We may be different, but we share a common goal: to heal and care for others."

15) "Friendship isn't about grand gestures. It's about being there for each other through thick and thin."

Hospital Playlist seasons one and two are available to stream on the American platform Netflix.

