The sports and slice-of-life drama Racket Boys premiered from May 31 to August 9, 2021, on SBS TV and Netflix, domestically and internationally. The series featured a star-studded cast, including Kim Sang-kyung, Oh Na-ra, Tang Jun-sang, Son Sang-yeon, Choi Hyun-wook, Kim Kang-hoon, Lee Jae-in, and Lee Ji-won.

It is directed by Cho Young-kwang and written by Jung Bo-hun. Racket Boys depicted the stories of sixteen-year-old boys and girls who faced challenges and hardships while playing badminton. They would embark on an arduous journey, facing the troubles head-on and tackling them bravely.

Racket Boys showcased the story of the team Racket Sonyeondan. The high school badminton players were from Haenam-gum Middle High of South Jeolla Province. They aimed to win a national-level competition. As the slice-of-life series showcased the issues faced by the youth in a close and intimate manner, the viewers could find many relatable quotes displayed on the screen.

20 best quotes from Racket Boys that resonated with the viewers

The coming-of-age and feel-good series Racket Boys provided a closer look into the different aspects of life. It is intended to help a viewer visualize and analyze different forms of love, bond, and relationships, accompanied by the sport, of badminton. It showcased the simplicity and complexities of youth, teen love, objectives, goals, family struggle, friendship, and more concepts.

Subsequently, Racket Boys featured many appealing and beautiful quotes that could resonate with the viewers. The 20 best quotes have been provided below:

1) "You think people end their lives for some grand reasons like failed businesses or so. No. The mere words you speak can kill people."

2) "Of course, it would be nice to win. But people don't always win, you know. That doesn't mean, they didn't work hard."

3) "You're still young. You know you have your whole life ahead of you, right?"

4) "Nothing is free in this world, you know. Don't think money can buy everything."

5) "They need to be punished for what they did. Those who like to bully and hit others don't know how lame and stupid it looks. There are a lot of ways to take revenge. I want you to have fun thinking about what you should do to really piss them off."

6) "She thought when people found out about her secret, it'd kill her. But only after the whole town found out, she was able to live again. Of course, some secrets must be kept, but sometimes, some secrets shouldn't be."

7) "Kids get excited when they have a new goal or something fun to do. They just run toward it instead of overthinking like us grown-ups."

8) "I enjoyed all the perks of being an adult, but I didn't take any responsibility. It was embarrassing."

9) "A rebellious age is a universal thing."

10) "Sometimes, rumors are scarier than truth."

11) "You all did your best. So let's not blame other people."

12) "We did our best, and we'll have more opportunities."

13) "There were some things that we could never achieve no matter how desperate we were."

14) "I'm sure you guys already know that sometimes your effort does not guarantee good results. Our talents and conditions are all different. So, some players get a head start. And working hard will not guarantee that you'll be successful."

15) "Do I have to like only the things I'm good at? Right, In the end, we'll find out what is really dear to our hearts."

16) "I want to be the person who gets to choose what I do with my life."

17) "Half of the kids don't know what to do with their lives. But most of the kids listen to their parents when they pick their goals."

18) "I thought a lot about what I should say to make you feel better. I couldn't think of anything except, 'Don't worry and cheer up."

19) "There are so many people who would wipe your tears away now."

20) "You can't always win. Sometimes, it takes courage to give up. Real courage."

According to Nielsen Korea, Racket Boys' episode 16 concluded with the viewership ratings of 4.6% and 4.3%, nationwide and in Seoul, respectively. It was produced by Studio S (SBS) and Pan Entertainment. It aired on SBS TV from May 31, 2021, every Monday and Tuesday at 22:00 Korean Standard Time.

In recent news, Racket Boys' Tang Jun-sang appeared as one of the leading protagonists in the zombie and romance drama Newtopia. He has been reportedly confirmed for the upcoming series, The Worst Boy in the World, and as a guest in Oh My Ghost Clients.

