20 thought provoking quotes from My Mister

The 2018 South Korean series My Mister premiered from March 21 to May 17. The drama featured a star-studded cast, including the late Lee Sun-kyun, Lee Ji-eun (IU), Go Doo-shim, Park Ho-san, Song Sae-byeok, Lee Ji-ah, Son-sook, Jang Ki-yong, Ahn Seung-gyun, Jung Hae-kyun, and others.

My Mister was helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Kim Won-seok and Park Hae-young, respectively. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for My Mister has been provided below:

"A man (Lee Sun-Kyun) in his 40's withstands the weight of life. A woman (IU) in her 20's goes through difficult experiences, but also withstands the weight of her life. The man and woman get together to help each other."

20 thought-provoking quotes from the psychological drama My Mister

The drama My Mister showcased the struggle faced by a 20-year-old female protagonist who was comforted by conversations with a middle-aged man. The series was famous for its terrific dialogues, storytelling, cinematography, realistic plot, and other elements.

Some of the thought-provoking quotes from the series My Mister have been provided below:

1) "Among the things that Mister said most often, I think that one thing was the kindest thing he said; 'Want me to buy anything on my way home?' The thing he used to say to you when he called you on his way home."

2) "You're so nice to just anyone, like an idiot. That's why you're always suffering."

3) "I'm forcefully holding on to a heart that wants to fly away."

4) "He is being tormented by his memories of the time he liked me, and I am being tormented by the memories of when he was nice to me."

5) "Being humiliated, people gossiping about how my life is ruined, none of that is a big deal. I can live a happy life. I won't be broken. I will be happy."

6) "There's this one girl who is the most pitiful person in the world, but said that I'm the most pitiful person in the whole world. I didn't live my life properly. I lost."

7) "Isn't it only humane to try and let others forget their past as much as we want to forget our own?"

8) "I want to try living my life as a different person. I want to go to a place where nobody knows me and live as if I have no history at all."

9) "Hang in there. Don't die. The mere fact that someone is cheering me on like that helps me breathe."

10) "Kids grow up quickly when they're hurt. I can see it. That's why I feel bad for her. It's scary to know what happened to her."

11) "There's a person who is quite amicable and friendly and yet doesn't take care of anyone else. And then, there's a person who may be b*tchy and stoic but always takes care of someone."

12) "If you take the time to think about it, each and every interpersonal relationship is quite fascinating and precious. You must repay them. Live a happy life. That's how you can repay the people in your life."

13) "If you think it as nothing, then others will too. But if you take it seriously, then they will, as well. Everything is like that."

14) "What happened in the past is no big deal."

15) "I liked all of the sounds you made. Mister. And all of your words and thoughts and the sound of your footsteps all of it."

16) "You said that feelings like missing someone and longing for them will be all gone as soon as one gets hit on the head. I want to put an end to these emotions."

17) "It's difficult to be around a person who saw you vulnerable."

18) "Don't use the word 'sacrifice' again. You have to be happy first. Be shameless and focus on yourself."

19) "If I can't show you that I'm living a happy life you'll continue to be in pain because of me... So, just watch. I can live a happy life. I won't be broken. I'll be happy."

20) "You must have come to this neighborhood to save me. I really lived my life for the first time because I met you, Mister. Let's truly be happy."

My Mister is available to watch on the American streaming platform Netflix.

