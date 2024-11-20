5 best BLACKPINK magazine covers: Lisa x Vanity Fair, Jennie x Harper’s Bazaar and more

Recently, BLACKPINK's youngest member Lisa was featured in the Billboard magazine as the global cover star. She has also appeared in Vanity Fair's November issue, reflecting her impact on the fashion world.

Since its debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has garnered numerous accolades and has broken many records in the global music world. From becoming the first Asian act to grace Coachella to overtaking Justin Bieber in music video views, they’ve achieved unprecedented success in a brief timeframe.

With her recent Billboard cover, BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the first-ever global cover star for the magazine. She posed for ten countries for Billboard's November issues, including the USA, Arabia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Español, Italy, Korea, and the Philippines.

Apart from this BLACKPINK member, Jennie appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazar's October issue.

Best BLACKPINK collaborations with prestigious fashion magazines

Some of the best covers of prestigious magazines, featuring the BLACKPINK members are:

Lisa x Vanity Fair (November 2024)

Jennie x Harper’s Bazaar (October 2024)

Lisa x Vogue Korea (October 2024)

Jennie x Marie Claire Korea (August 2024)

Jisoo x Elle Korea (December 2024)

1) Lisa x Vanity Fair (November 2024)

BLACKPINK member Lisa (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

Vanity Fair featured BLACKPINK member Lisa in its annual Hollywood issue in November 2024. She posed with some big names in the industry, including Dev Patel, Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, and others.

While some fans loved her appearance on the cover, some netizens questioned her career in acting, which sparked a controversy. However, Vanity Fair's editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones, explained that Lisa deserved the spotlight, even as a newcomer. In an interview CBS Morning Plus, Jones stated:

“It has always been interesting for us. So to take someone like Lisa, who is a huge star in the K-pop world, less well-known in Hollywood or with a Hollywood audience. But she is going to be on 'The White Lotus' in the new season."

Currently, Lisa is focusing on her acting debut in an upcoming HBO drama series, The White Lotus season 3, and residing in her native land, Thailand.

2) Jennie x Harper’s Bazaar (October 2024)

Jennie x Harper’s Bazaar (Image via Instagram/ @jennierubyjane)

The editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazar, Samira Nasr, selected Kim Jennie for the cover story for the October 2024 issue. The Chanel ambassador posed for fashion photographer Zoë Ghertner in a variety of outfits.

Styled by Carlos Nazario, Jennie wore a Chanel Haute Couture cape, bustier, and briefs, set against a shimmering gold backdrop. The images capture her in black and white outfits, highlighting striking visuals.

3) Lisa x Vogue Korea (October 2024)

The editor-in-chief of Vogue Korea, Shin Kwang-ho has featured BLACKPINK members as the cover stars of the magazine for many a time, and recently, Lisa was highlighted in the October issue.

The magazine showcased four different cover images for the issue, where Lisa wore Nicolas Ghesquière's Fall Collection from Louis Vuitton. She posed before Jang Dukhwa's lense in these attires.

4) Rosé x Dazed Korea (August 2024)

In April, the APT. vocalist Rosé was featured in the cover story of Dazed Korea magazine, highlighting retro fashion pictorials. As the ambassador of Rimowa, Rose posed with the brand's upcoming products for the magazine.

In one set of pictorials, she embraced high-teen fashion with mini denim skirts and soft curls. For another shoot, she chose a polka-dotted symmetric skirt with a matching blouse and added a muted tonal jacket to complete the look.

5) Jisoo x Elle Korea (December 2024)

Snowdrop actress Jisoo is set to grace the cover of Elle Korea's December issue. The magazine posted four different images of the vocalist to announce her appearance.

In addition to a candid interview, Jisoo has participated in a series of pictorials and filmed a YouTube video. In these four visuals, Jisoo draped the outfits from Dior's Cruise 2024 Collection. Reflecting the festive season, the magazine cover is highlighted with black, green, and red tones to evoke a Christmas ambiance.

In one image, Jisoo stuns in a black dress designed with sheer fabric, paired with knee-high black boots. In another image, she is photographed in a high-slit long skirt, matched with a neutral tonal corset top.

Throughout the years, all members of the girl group have showcased their appearance on several magazine covers. Starting from Vogue US to Billboard, Lisa has posed for many magazine covers, in addition to her interviews. Rosé was photographed for Paper magazine with a giant-sized gorilla in November 2024, hinting at the theme of banishing patriarchy.

While the band is on hiatus, some reports have suggested comebacks in 2025.

