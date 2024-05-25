5 exciting shows to watch if you liked The 8 Show: Alice in Borderland, Sweet Home, and more

The latest Netflix series, The 8 Show, was released on 17 May 2024, and the series quickly garnered attention from the netizens. The show revolves around the story of eight individuals who are trapped in an eight-story building. During their time there, they are required to take part in dangerous tasks and games.

As a reward, they earn money which increases in amount as they spend more time in the building. South Korea isn't necessarily new to this genre of shows. A very similar show, Squid Game, released in 2021, was a big break for South Korean shows to reach a more diverse and international audience.

The article talks about five shows that audiences might like if they liked the latest Netflix release. However, naturally, though there aren't exact replicas of The 8 Show, several K-dramas and shows from other languages carry a similar plot and storyline to the recently released Netflix series.

5 best shows and K-dramas to add to your watchlist if you like The 8 Show

1) Squid Game

Squid Game is a 2021 Netflix series that carries the most amount of similarities with The 8 Show. Starring Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Anupam Tripathi, Gong Yoo, and more, is a show that revolves around a crowd of contestants who accept an invitation from a man to compete in children's games.

However, the games are held with a dangerous stake but with a high monetary prize. Both Squid Games and The 8 Show revolve around the concept of participating in a life-threatening game show that rewards with prize money.

2) Sweet Home

While Sweet Home doesn't revolve around a game, it still holds an intriguing plot that sits under the same genres as The 8 Show. Starring Song Kang, Go Min-si, Lee Do-hyun, and more, Sweet Home revolves around residents of an apartment who try to safeguard themselves from the other residents and the outside world who are infected with a virus that turns humans savage. Both the shows, therefore, stand as thrillers and hold the suspense of escaping and survival.

3) Alice in Borderland

Another game show on Japanese TV is Alice in Borderland. Starring Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Aya Asahina, and more, Alice in Borderland is a series that revolves around an addictive gamer who suddenly finds himself in an empty version of Tokyo.

He's naturally reeled into playing a series of games to keep himself alive and escape the space. Both Alice in Borderland and The 8 Show revolve around playing games for survival purposes.

4) Bloodhounds

A K-drama series that isn't a game show but revolves around engaging in dangerous activities for money, like The 8 Show, is Bloodhounds. Starring Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, the show is about two young boxers who join hands with a moneylender who aims to get rid of loan sharks who take advantage of the poor. The boxers work for moneylenders in return for money to help one of the boxers' grandmother who is struggling to keep her business running.

5) Liar Game

The last on the list of shows similar to The 8 Show is another game show called Liar Game. Starring Shota Matsuda, Erika Toda, Michiko Kichise, and more, it is a Japanese series that revolves around a young girl who takes part in a Liar Game where participants are given a large sum of money as they lie to each other out of the game.

However, she miserably loses in the game and goes into debt. To revive herself, she seeks help from a con artist, and they enter the game again. Both shows, therefore, revolve around a reality game that rewards the participants with money.

Some other series like Tomodachi Game, Panic, and The Society, are also some options for fans who liked the recent Netflix release.