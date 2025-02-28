5 K-dramas that highlight female friendships

Female friendships bring warmth and depth to Korean dramas.

Specifically, female friendships take many forms, including workplace relationships and childhood bonds. They remind the audience that genuine connection extends beyond romantic partnerships. These honor women who strive for their aspirations, defend one another from harm, and celebrate their triumphs.

In Extraordinary Attorney Woo, the protagonist's best friend supports her unconditionally, while in Twenty Five Twenty One, their bond is filled with playful banter.

Here are five Korean dramas that beautifully depict the essence of female friendships.

Powerful female friendships in K-dramas

1) Business Proposal - Netflix

Kim Se-jeong stars as Shin Ha-ri in Business Proposal (Image via YouTube/Netflix Philippines)

The female friendships in Business Proposal are the show-stoppers. Loyalty and trust form the foundation of the relationship between the drama's dynamic duo, Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah) and Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong). They stay close friends despite Ha-ri's status as a regular office worker and Young-seo's as a chaebol heiress.

Whether it's her problems at work or her unexpected relationship with the male lead (Ahn Hyo-seop), Young-seo is there for Ha-ri. When Young-seo decides she wants to rebel against her father's control, Ha-ri is there to support her. There are many touching episodes, amusing banters, and instances of unwavering support throughout their friendship.

They demonstrate, through all their ups and downs, that female friendships are just as exciting and touching as love stories.

2) Twenty Five Twenty One - Netflix

Kim Tae-ri stars as Na Hee-do in Twenty Five Twenty One (Image via YouTube/Netflix K-Content)

Twenty Five Twenty One nicely expresses the essence of youth, dreams, and friendships. While romance plays a role, the relationship between Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) and Ko Yu-rim (WJSN Bona) takes center stage. Initially, the two are fencing opponents, with Yu-rim viewing Hee-do as a threat. However, while they train and compete, a strong bond develops.

Their bond withstands misunderstandings, competition, and life-changing decisions. They support each other emotionally and as athletes. Whenever Yu-rim struggles, Hee-do is there for her, showing how rivalry can grow into a lifelong friendship.

3) Extraordinary Attorney Woo - Netflix

Park Eun-bin stars as Woo Young-woo in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Image via YouTube/Netflix K-Content)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo celebrates female connections in a unique and compassionate manner. Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), a talented lawyer with autism spectrum condition, meets an extraordinary buddy in Dong Geu-ra-mi (Joo Hyun-young). Unlike many others, Geu-ra-mi has always treated Young-woo equally. She instead accepts her quirks and is her staunchest supporter.

Geu-ra-mi's carefree and unhinged approach contrasts with Young-woo's analytical and reserved demeanor. Unexpectedly, this results in a harmonious and tight friendship. Their shared humor, mutual respect, and unwavering loyalty make their connection truly unique. Despite their differences, they complement each other, proving that acceptance and understanding are essential to a long-lasting friendship.

4) Thirty Nine - Netflix

Thirty Nine is an uplifting look at three women in their late 30s navigating the challenges and triumphs of life. An old friendship has been maintained between Cha Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin), Jung Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do), and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun). Even in the midst of devastating news, their connection is characterized by unfaltering support, warmth, and humor.

They become much closer after Chan-young was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Rather than succumbing in sorrow, they make the most of every moment spent together. Friendship is a bond that endures a lifetime, and they show this by sharing in one other's joys and sorrows.

5) Search: WWW - Viki, Viu

Search: WWW looks at the bonds between women who work in high-stakes tech companies. Bae Ta-mi (Im Soo-jung), Cha Hyeon (Lee Da-hee), and Song Ga-kyeong (Jeon Hye-jin) are smart, driven women who work in a tough field. Even though they compete with each other at work, they value and admire each other.

There are fights, betrayals, and tough conversations in their relationship, so it's not perfect. They always push each other to do better, though. They share wins with each other, give each other honest advice, and are there for each other when things go wrong.

Furthermore, Search: WWW shows that friendships between women can exist even in tough fields, showing that women can support each other as they try to achieve success.

K-dramas continue to showcase the beauty of female friendships, proving that these bonds are just as compelling as any romance.

