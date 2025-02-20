"I WASN'T PREPARED FOR THIS" — Fans react to Son Ye-jin Vogue Korea fashion film for March Editorial celebrating Woman & Work

South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is set to grace the cover of Vogue Korea's March Edition in collaboration with the Italian brand Bottega Veneta. The Korean edition of the fashion magazine is set to celebrate remarkable work by female artists in the entertainment industry in March 2025, featuring artists like Krystal Jung, IVE's Wonyoung, TWICE's Sana and Chaeyoung, (G)I-DLE's Minnie, and more.

Ad

The Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-jin will join the line-up of the March edition titled ‘Woman and Work Vogue Leaders.’ The actress represented Bottega Veneta's Summer 2025 collection through this fashion pictorial. The magazine described the collection worn by Son Ye-jin as a "new form of power dressing" that embodies "authenticity, playfulness, and deconstructed sophistication."

The magazine unveiled a fashion film where Son Ye-jin donned different styles by the luxury brand through their official social media on February 20, 2025. This garnered attention from fans as they loved the distinct looks and outfits worn by the actress. They took to social media to express their pride in Son Ye-jin as they awaited the release of the issue.

Ad

Trending

"I WASN'T PREPARED FOR THIS," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"SON YEJIN MOTHER FOR VOGUE KOREA?!?!?!!! HYUN BIN CAN YOU FIGHT?!???!!!," commented a fan.

"WTF MOTHER THIS IS SERVE SERVE SERVE," wrote another fan.

Several fans expressed similar sentiments, sharing their excitement over Son Ye-jin's Vogue Korea fashion film shoot.

"Not a day goes by when i dont think about how Yejin would be the perfect Morticia Addams," wrote a netizen.

Ad

"OemmmmGGGG!!! #SonYeJin !!!! I knew she would deliver, but damn," said another netizen.

"The definition of elegant and classy," commented a fan.

Son Ye-jin opens up about her upcoming film No Other Choice's characters and more in Vogue Korea interview

Expand Tweet

Ad

Son Ye-jin, who is known worldwide for her roles in Korean drama series like Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain, is making a comeback to the acting industry after the 2022 Netflix drama Thirty-Nine, through the upcoming film No Other Choice. She is set to play the role of Mi-ri, the wife of Man-soo played by Lee Byung-hun in the film.

The actress shared her thoughts on Lee Byung-hun’s character in No Other Choice in a recent interview with Vogue Korea.

Ad

“The character 'Man-soo,' played by senior Lee Byung-hun, is a role that any actor, regardless of gender, would want to try at least once. It has many layers and shows the end and end of emotions. 'Mi-ri,' which I played, is Man-soo's wife, but the role is not very big. Nevertheless, the script was overwhelmingly good, and I chose it because I had great faith in the director,” she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, she revealed that giving birth became a significant moment of her life, which has brought change in her in different ways.

“While filming, I often heard the staff say, ‘Ye-jin, something has changed.’ My situation may have been reflected more because I play the role of a mother raising two children. However, it’s a broader change. You can see traces of what you think and how you live on your face. I think the world of children has helped me grow and broadened my acting range,” she shared.

Ad

No Other Choice is based on the book, The Ax, by Donald Westlake, and is directed by Park Chan-wook and written by Lee Kyoung-mi. The film is a dark comedy thriller about a man, Man-soo, who goes on a job hunt after losing his position at a company he devoted 25 years to. The movie is reportedly scheduled to be released later in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback