5 K-dramas to watch if you liked The Witch 

The mystery and supernatural drama The Witch premiered from February 15, 2025, to March 16, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Park Jin-young, Roh Jeong-eui, Lim Jae-hyeok, Jang Hee-ryung, Jang Hye-jin, Ahn Nae-jeong, and others. It was helmed by director Kim Tae-gyoon and penned by screenwriter Cho Yu-jin, respectively.

It was adapted from the webtoon Manyeo, authored by Kang Full. According to MyDramaList, the official synopsis for the show reads:

"The story of a young woman with a mysterious and dangerous secret. She's called a 'witch' by some, and a young man she went to school with years before tries to find out why. But he must be careful as he quietly gathers information to solve the mystery. In addition to the danger factor, he must guard his heart as feelings he had for her long ago resurface."

As the series concluded with positive feedback from viewers, fans eager for similar stories like The Witch can look forward to these five K-dramas to watch.

5 K-dramas to watch after The Witch

1) Light Shop

A still from Light Shop (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Where to watch: Disney+ and Hulu

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, Kim Seol-hyun, Bae Sung-woo, Uhm Tae-gyoon, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Min-ha, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Dae-myung, Shin Eun-woo, Kim Seon-hwa, and Kim Ki-hae

Light Shop is an adaptation of the webtoon Shop of the Lamp, authored by Kang Full. The drama depicts the story of strangers who have difficulty navigating horrible experiences from their past. As they lead an ordinary life, the group is pulled to a light Shop, which is located in an eerie alleyway.

The place is safeguarded by a shopkeeper who knows about strangers' past and used to sell them lights of different sizes. Similar to The Witch, Light Shop features the complicated and suspenseful stories of protagonists with traumatic and mysterious pasts.

2) Revenant

A still from Revenant (Image via YouTube/ Disney+ Singapore)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu

Cast: Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, Hong-kyung, Kim Won-hae, Park Ji-young, and Yang Hye-jin

The supernatural and thriller drama Revenant showcases the story of Ku San-young and Yeom Hae-sang, who embark on an adventurous journey of fighting demons. The story begins when San-young gets possessed by an evil spirit/demon when the portal to another world opens. They try to find the cause behind a series of mysterious deaths connected to five sacred objects.

Similar to The Witch, the female protagonist in Revenant observes that people around her suddenly die without any substantial reason.

3) Moving

A still from Moving (Image via YouTube/ Disney+ Singapore)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung, Cha Tae-hyun, Ryu Seung-beom, Kim Sung-kyun

The supernatural and action drama Moving centers around the lives of Kim Bong-seok, Jang Hui-su, and Lee Gang-hun. These characters have inherited powers from their parents. They can fly, have exceptional athleticism and healing strengths, and unmatchable speed and strength.

4) Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Where to watch: Netflix and TVING

Cast: Lee Jin-wook, Kwon Na-ra, Lee-joon, Gong Seung-yeon, Jung Jin-young, and Kim Woo-seok

The fantasy and suspenseful drama Bulgasal: Immortal Souls follows the story of a man-turned-immortal Bulgasal who has the desire to avenge a woman responsible for his immortality. He has been living for the last 600 years and wanted to find out the cause behind the curse.

Similar to The Witch, the series Bulgasal: Immortal Souls has suspenseful cinematic elements that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

5) Goblin

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Viki, Prime Video

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-na, Yook Sung-jae, and Lee-EI

The hit fantasy and romance drama Goblin follows the story of Kim Shin, who embarked on a journey to break his curse of immortality. He has been living on this planet for the past 939 years. Subsequently, he meets a grim reaper and a young female student who are connected with his past.

Similar to The Witch, the show Goblin has an element of suspense and mystery in it.

The Witch is available to stream on Rakuten Viki and Netflix.

