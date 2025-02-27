The Witch rises to No.1 position on Netflix Korea

On February 25, 2025, the romance and thriller drama The Witch rose to the No.1 spot on Netflix Korea under the list titled 'Top 10 series in Korea Today' and No.6 on TVING, respectively. The show premiered on February 15 through Channel A domestically. It featured a star-studded cast, including Park Jin-young, Roh Jeong-eui, Lim Jae-hyeok, Jang Hee-ryung, Jang Hye-jin, and others.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Witch is helmed by the director Kim Tae-gyoon, who is known for shows such as Spring, Snow, Dark Figure of a Crime, and Birth of a Nation. It was penned by the screenwriter Cho Yu-jin, famous for dramas, such as Pilot, Sorry Not Sorry, One Win, and more.

The Witch showcased a unique story between Lee Dong-jin and Park Mi-jeong

The mystery and romance drama The Witch has been adapted from the webtoon titled Manyeo. It was authored by Kang Full. It follows the story of a man who fell head over heels for a woman deemed a "witch."

Ad

Park Jin-young and Roh Jeong-eui portray the characters of Lee Dong-jin, and Park Mi-jeong on the show, respectively. The female protagonist, Park Mi-jeong, is considered very beautiful and enjoys a lot of freedom in life. She is a translator, owing to her great command of the English language. Although she received a lot of attention from many men all her life, anyone who tried to get closer to her either ended up getting hurt or met an untimely end.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-jin used to observe Mi-jeong back in school. As people gossiped about her, he tried to make her life easy by doing small deeds to make her life easier.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In recent news, Park Jin-young made his debut as a soloist with the mini-album titled, 'Chapter 0: With' in January 2023. Later, he bagged the accolade for the Best New Actor Award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for his role in the movie A Christmas Carol.

He was enlisted for mandatory military service on May 8, 2023 and was discharged from the army on November 7, 2024. The actor later made a comeback with GOT7. The band released its 12th mini-album, Winter Heptagon, on January 20, 2025. The record featured nine tracks, including Python, Smooth, Our Youth, Remember, Darling, Tidal Wave, Out The Door, Her, and Yours Truly.

Ad

Meanwhile, Roh Jeong-eui made her official debut in 2011 with the series Bachelor's Vegetable Store. She has then featured in various shows including Dear.M, Hierarchy, Our Beloved Summer, The Great Show, among others.

The Witch premiered on February 15, 2025, and will end airing on March 16, 2025. It will feature ten episodes in total and is available to watch on Rakuten Viki and Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback