5 key points from ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's recent press conference

On May 31, ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin attended her second press conference which was held soon after the announcement that the CEO won her trial with HYBE Labels. Previously, HYBE Labels executed its rights over the subsidiary and demanded her termination from both HYBE and ADOR.

As a form of resistance, Min Hee-jin filed a lawsuit against the company. Following the trial, the verdict was in favor of the ADOR CEO and expressed that the claims made by HYBE Labels towards her were hard to prove. Therefore, when the press conference commenced, she started by announcing her delight with the same.

Adorned in a yellow cardigan, the ADOR CEO expressed her relief after being cleared of her allegations and is looking forward to resuming her schedules with ADOR, HYBE, and NewJeans. However, during the press conferences, netizens heavily discussed several points, which are explained in the article below.

All key points from ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin's second press conference following her feud with HYBE Labels

1) Call for reconciliation with HYBE

One of the initial points that Min Hee-jin expressed during the press conference was her willingness to reconcile with HYBE Labels and its executives. She stated that she's not the one who started the fight but is willing to reconcile and work her relationship with HYBE since it would benefit the artists.

She added that she's motivated to achieve what she planned for NewJeans and doesn't want the conflict with HYBE to affect them. Therefore, though she was hurt by the allegations and accusations, she stated that she was willing to reconcile.

"I wasn't the one who started this fight, but I am taking this opportunity to express my intention to remain at ADOR as CEO. If I were thinking only of my own future, I would choose otherwise. But if I continue to work toward the plans I envisioned with the NewJeans members, I do not believe that it will bring losses to anyone," the CEO shared.

2) Current thoughts and plans for NewJeans

Min Hee-jin stated that she was proud of the results she was able to achieve for NewJeans in two years, while it took top boy groups 5 to 7 years to reach the same level of success and popularity. She also stated that she has several visions of NewJeans and is keen on achieving them.

However, the recent feud has made her take pause. She expressed that she has several plans for the group, such as performances at universities, rolling out a world tour next year, and many more.

"We are preparing for a concert at the Tokyo Dome in June, and a world tour for next year," Min Hee-jin revealed.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, a reporter also inquired about the 7-year contract between NewJeans and ADOR and what would happen after it. Min Hee-jin explained that the members are free to do whatever they like. They can either get married or study abroad, but the gate for contract renewal is also open.

3) Response to BTS, ILLIT, and LE SSERAFIM's damage amidst the feud

One of the reporters also asked Min Hee-jin about the damage the controversy caused to several K-pop groups such as BTS, ILLIT, and LE SSERAFIM.

Since there were several claims and allegations passed on to these groups amidst the conflict, it led to their public image damage. The ADOR CEO simply replied to this question by stating that NewJeans, too, was hurt by these events. She shared:

"Everyone was hurt. NewJeans was hurt too."

4) Comment on ADOR executives' termination by HYBE Labels

Right before the press conference, it was announced that HYBE fired two of Min Hee-jin's closest supporters, who were also ADOR executives. In the press conference, the CEO stated that despite the firing of those executives, she believes they will rejoin the ADOR family. She shared:

Expand Tweet

"I believe that the board members will continue to work for ADOR. They are some of the founding members of ADOR and people who are needed at this company, so they will continue to work for ADOR."

5) Relief at beating the allegations and winning the court trial

Conclusively, Min Hee-jin also talked about her relief at winning the court trial. She expressed that she was hurt and troubled when HYBE accused her of embezzlement, fraud, and defamation. Since the court ruled in her favor, she expressed gratitude to those who supported her in her feud with HYBE. She expressed:

"I would like to thank many people. These recent events were some of the hardest days of my life, events I never wish to go through again. But despite the difficult times, I was able to get through it because of many people."

She continued:

"To my acquaintances, to those who cheered me on, especially to those who expressed concerns over my livelihood even though you do not know me, thank you."

While the court trial between HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin ended, the two parties' stances on this conflict have yet to be revealed.