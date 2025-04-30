5 Must-See K-Dramas Showcasing at Cannes 2025: Doubt, S Line, and More Taking the Global Stage

Five K-dramas have been invited to a special screening at the Cannes International Series Festival. For the actors and creators, this is a historic triumph. One of the K-dramas was chosen to participate in the competition for feature films. The remaining four, which displayed a variety of narrative styles, were selected for the non-competitive "Rendezvous" portion.

While S Line is based on a webtoon and promises mystery and suspense, Fairy's Fasting Centre is a fantasy K-drama encompassing the life of a singer. These Korean dramas will entertain the viewers upon their release, but before that,t these series will grace the Cannes International Series Festival.

Know more about the 5 K-Dramas Showcasing at Cannes 2025 below.

The Hunter With a Scalpel, Doubt, and 3 other K-dramas to showcase at Cannes 2025

1) Fairy’s Fasting Centre

Fairy's Fasting Centre, premiering at Cannes, is an upcoming fantasy-themed K-drama that explores how a girl, Ji Su, who aspires to be a successful singer, navigates the world around her to achieve her dream. The challenge for her is a lack of confidence due to a painful experience of being bullied in middle school, which results in her singing behind an avatar.

2) Doubt

This series focuses on a criminal profiler, Jang Tae-soo, who finds out that his daughter, Ha-bin, may be involved in a murder case. This discovery sparks an internal conflict for him, forcing him to confront his professional duty and his relationship with his daughter while he tries to uncover the truth and protect her. Doubt has a popular cast line-up including Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin, Han Ye Ri, and Oh Yeon Soo.

3) The Hunter with a Scalpel

This drama features an odd take on the crime and thriller series genre. The story follows a serial killer who has an obsession with surgeries. It depicts a leading female forensic investigator who suffers from antisocial personality disorder and the process in which the shadow of the father she killed threatens her honour and life.

4) Nursery Rhymes Ghost Stories/Children’s Ghost Story

The plot of this K-drama combines reality and fantasy, taking inspiration from the hidden tales within familiar children’s songs. It presents a lyrical nursery rhyme as a suspenseful and horror-filled story. Nursery Rhymes Ghost Stories will have six stories that reinterpret classic nursery rhymes. It will be an interesting take on the world of K-dramas, considering its fresh approach.

5) S-Line

This K-drama, based on a webtoon of the same name, tells the story of a mysterious red line that appears to people from the day they were born. The red lines lead them to people they’ve had past relationships with. The plot revolves around Han Ji Uk, a detective driven to discover the truth behind the red line. The story also features Gyu Jin, a high school teacher who has been able to see the strange phenomenon since birth. S-Line is the K-drama that has been selected for the Feature Film Competition.

These Korean dramas will premiere on April 30 at the Jean Mineur Auditorium as part of the 2025 Canneseries Festival, further strengthening the cultural significance of K-dramas on the world stage.

K-dramas have established their status across the globe with their unique plots and comforting moments. Streaming giants like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and others also engage in producing original Korean content since the increase in their viewership.

With the above-mentioned Korean series being screened at Cannes, the popularity of South Korean Entertainment is likely to grow further.

