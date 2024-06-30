5 times BTS’ Jimin and Taehyung showed proof of their chaotic yet wholesome friendship

The friendship between BTS' Park Jimin and Kim Taehyung aka V, has inspired a lot of admirers. BTS has established itself as more than simply an idol group since making its debut in 2013. It would be accurate to characterize the members as a loving family who have a good time together and occasionally tease one another to show affection.

Jimin and Taehyung even earned the endearing nickname "VMIN" from their fandom for their chaotic yet wholesome friendship. "VMIN" is a combination of the two BTS members and the duo is often dubbed as the "soulmate line" by the fans. They both attended high school together—Korean Arts High School— while simultaneously training under BIGHIT MUSIC (operated under HYBE) and graduated in 2014.

This article explores five of the heartwarming moments of the two most-loved K-pop idols from BTS.

BTS Jimin and Taehyung — one of the most endearing and chaotic best friends duos of K-pop

Here are five instances when the two BTS members exhibited their love for one another in the most chaotic yet wholesome manner:

1) Taehyung crying while reading the letter he wrote for Jimin

In Hawaii during Bon Voyage Season 2 Episode 8, the members were required to send letters to one another, and Taehyung was required to write something special for the MUSE musician. While reading his letter out loud on the boat, Taehyung ended up crying reminiscing about how Jimin was always by his side to share his laughter and pain even before the band debuted.

2) Taehyung hilariously betrayed Jimin in Run BTS! Episode 86-88

The variety show Run BTS! had "Hangul Day Special" episodes from 86 to 88 where the members played the game of TAG. Each member was given a target (another BTS member) whom they had to tag with stickers to win game points. Taehyung's target member was Jimin, so he won his trust only to betray the latter by tagging Jimin to win the game.

Run BTS! "Hangul Day Special" episode 88. (Image via X/@vminnamorento)

3) Jimin consoling V after his grandfather passed away

In 2018, V's grandfather passed away which left the musician in a bad place emotionally. The same year, BTS' travel variety show, Bon Voyage, released its season 3. V couldn't join the filming from the start due to his family's tragic circumstances, however, he joined later. In episode 6, when he was seen crying while looking at the moon, the FACE musician was seen rushing to hug V and comforting him.

4) The famous dumpling incident

BTS fandom is well aware of how the Like Crazy singer and V fought over dumplings. On various occasions, they both have recalled the incident during Weverse live streams. Even other BTS members have often talked about the fight where both Jimin and V stopped talking to each other for weeks after fighting over when to eat dumplings.

The duo got into a fight after V revealed that he wanted to eat during practice as he was already hungry, whereas Jimin had suggested that they should all eat together after practice since none of the member had eaten yet. The incident later inspired V to write the song 4 O'CLOCK.

The dumpling incident that inspired “4 O’Clock”. (Images via X/@BTSARMYKitchen and @vminnightsky)

5) Jimin hilariously mocking V for being bad at selling tickets on the street

BTS' reality show, American Hustle Life (2014), where they traveled to America to learn more about hip-hop culture showed Jimin, V, and Jungkook trying to sell their free concert on the street. Jimin danced and tried everything to attract people to come to their show while V stood beside a van and hid his face with his shirt. Jimin was seen hilariously mocking V for being a bad seller and that he would fire him.

Jimin, V, and Jungkook asked people on the streets if they could go to their concerts. (Image via X/@cxthyliz)

In other news, BTS' Jimin is set to release his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024, while V's photo book, TYPE 1, will be released on July 9. Both BTS members are currently serving in the South Korean military alongside Namjoon, Jungkook, SUGA, and j-hope and will return in June 2025.

