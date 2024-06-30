BTS Jimin's "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" earns the biggest debut by a K-act with 8.6 million unfiltered streams on Spotify in 2024

On June 30, 2024, BTS Jimin's new pre-release single, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), debuted with over 8.6 million Spotify unfiltered streams. The song was released on June 28, at 1 pm KST, opened at #4 on the Top 50 Global Spotify Chart and amassed over 6 million streams.

For the unversed, artists with an account with Spotify for Artists may check their active audience on the Audience page to access filtered, unfiltered streams and active audiences. Active audiences account for an average of 33% of an artist's entire audience and generate 60% of their Spotify stream counts and 80% of merchandise sales via Spotify.

BTS Jimin's Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) ranks at #4 on the Top 50 - Global

On June 30, 2024, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) ranked at No.4 on the Top 50 - Global chart with 6,625,387 filtered streams and 8,641,850 unfiltered streams. Meanwhile, Jimin's latest pre-release single from his upcoming album, MUSE, broke the record of the biggest 2024 song debut by a Korean and K-pop act on Spotify (unfiltered streams).

Additionally, with over 6.6 million filtered streams, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band earned the biggest opening by a K-pop song on the Global Spotify charts in 2024.

It is crucial to note that a filtered Spotify stream is authenticated, but an unfiltered stream isn't. This is the primary distinction between the two types of streams. When a user plays the same song on a loop, Spotify filters out streams and deems it spam.

On September 20, 2020, Spotify reported that they only accept a limited stream of a song from a listener and discard most unfiltered streams based on a loop to generate authentic filtered stream counts.

Apart from Spotify, Jimin's latest song peaked at No.1 on iTunes Worldwide Song Chart in over 110 countries as of June 29. The song also topped the iTunes European Song Chart.

Furthermore, the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band topped the iTunes chart in the United States on June 28. The song fronts Jimin's next upcoming, MUSE, which will be released on July 19. MUSE touches on the themes of hope, love, happiness, and inspiration.

MUSE includes seven tracks, and they are as follows:

Rebirth: INTRO

INTERLUDE: SHOWTIME

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band [pre-release single] — June 28, 2024

[pre-release single] — June 28, 2024 SLOW DANCE (feat. Sofia Carson)

BE MINE

WHO [Title Track]

[Title Track] Closer Than This [pre-release digital single] — December 22, 2023

Park Jimin of BTS currently serves in the South Korean military alongside bandmate Jungkook. BTS members Namjoon, Taehyung, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA will return from the military in June 2025. Meanwhile, j-hope is set to be discharged from the military in October 2024, whereas Jin already returned on June 12, 2024.