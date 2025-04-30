6 K-pop idols who have walked international runways: BLACKPINK's Jennie, NCT's Jeno, and more

Besides ruling international music charts, K-pop idols are reinventing the fashion scene on the greatest runways in the world. Numerous singers have made strong runway debuts, drawing attention in Paris, Milan, New York, and other popular fashion events. Undoubtedly, the K-pop fans love them for their eye-catching appearances, unparalleled charm, and innovative flair.

K-pop idols have been walking at Fashion Weeks, making glamorous appearances for years now. Luxury Brands such as Gucci, Peter Do, Burberry, Chanel, Celine, and Yves Saint Laurent put trust in these stars to present their designs on a global level. K-pop stars like BLACKPINK's Lisa and NCT's Jeno are among the many who have graced the international fashion runways.

Here are 6 K-pop idols, including Lisa, Mino, and Felix, among others, who have graced high-fashion runways across the globe.

BLACKPINK's Lisa to WINNER's Mino: These are the 6 K-pop idols who have walked at international fashion runways

1) Stray Kids' Felix - Louis Vuitton Men's Show

Felix for Louis Vuitton (Image via YouTube/ Louis Vuitton)

Felix made a remarkable runway debut at the Paris menswear show for Louis Vuitton, showcasing his impressive features and sophisticated demeanour. Fans and the media praised him for his mature and elegant stride. The K-pop idol walked the runway during the Fall-Winter 2024–2025 Louis Vuitton womenswear show in Paris, wearing a creation by Nicholas Ghesquière. Joining him on the ramp was the Korean supermodel and actress Jung Hoyeon.

2) BLACKPINK's Lisa - Celine’s Spring-Summer 2022 Show

BLACKPINK's Lisa for Celine (Image via Instagram/ @lalalalisa_m)

Lisa has walked for Celine in special showcases, despite frequently being seen in the front row. As per the fans, she expertly captured the brand's sophisticated, Parisian image with her sleek appearance and captivating stage presence during the Spring-Summer Show in 2021, which was held in Nice, France.

3) NCT's Jeno - Peter Do

NCT's Jeno for Peter Do (Image via YouTube/ SMTOWN)

Walking for designer Peter Do, Jeno became the first K-pop idol to open a fashion show at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Both fashion professionals and fans praised him for his striking looks and self-assured confidence, which lit up the runway. NCT's Jeno's style consisted of wide-leg black pants, sky-high platform shoes, and a stylishly fitted version of the smoking tuxedo jacket.

4) WINNER's MINO - Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2020

WINNER's Mino for Louis Vuitton (Image via YouTube/ Louis Vuitton)

Mino, a rapper and a singer from the K-pop group WINNER, made his debut at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2020 fashion show in 2019 at Paris Fashion Week's Place Dauphin in this vibrant yet understated ensemble. Mino became a pioneer to become the first K-pop star to walk for Louis Vuitton, and was especially chosen by the late Virgil Abloh, the brand's ex creative director. Donning a beautiful pastel yellow shirt with pastel blue pants, the look was loved by his fans and the fashion community.

5) MONSTA X's Shownu - Concept Korea

MONSTA X's Shownu (Image via YouTube/ MONSTA X)

MONSTA X's leader and K-pop idol made his runway debut for Concept Korea, a fashion show that showcases the finest South Korean designs to a worldwide audience, during New York Fashion Week for the fall/winter 2024 season. Fans lauded him for his hunkiness and demeanour on the ramp. After his successful show, Shownu ruled the Internet and modelled for designers, including MMAM, CHARM'S, and KIMMY.J, while serving as an ambassador for Concept Korea.

6) iKON's DK - Concept Korea

iKON's DK for ULKIN (Image via YouTube/ ULKIN)

iKON's DK made his runway debut with Concept Korea at the 2022 New York Fashion Week for Spring-Summer 2023, wearing contemporary ensembles created by the socially and environmentally responsible brand UL:KIN. The singer and dancer wore two different looks: a dark, edgy ensemble with a coat covered in net design, and a fisherman-inspired attire that exposed the torso. The collection and these UL: KIN look emphasised on upcycling and their utilisation of materials from magnet fishing.

K-pop idols are without a doubt expanding their impact beyond the realm of music. Their appearance on the international runway scene ushers in a new age when K-pop and couture collide as they continue to contribute to the music and fashion community.

