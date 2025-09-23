A Hundred Memories: When will episodes 5-6 release, and what to expect

On September 20 and 21, 2025, A Hundred Memories premiered, continuing its run on JTBC in South Korea. Overseas audiences can watch it on Viki worldwide and on Viu in select regions. Episodes 5 and 6 are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 27 and 28, at 22:40 KST. Set in the 1980s, the story centers on Go Young-rye (played by Kim Da-mi), a dedicated bus attendant working for Cheona Transportation. Her closest friend, Seo Jong-hee (Shin Ye-eun), also works alongside her. Enter Han Jae-pil, portrayed by Heo Nam-Jun, who is the son of a department store owner. His arrival set up a tense triangle within the story.What’s ahead in A Hundred Memories episodes 5-6? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing Jong-hee’s denial, Jae-pil struggles with heartbreak. To process his feelings, he arranges a meeting with Jong-hee. When he finally comes face-to-face with her, she asks him to leave. However, Jae-pil refuses to walk away without a clear answer: does she have feelings for him or not?Meanwhile, Young-rye urges Jong-hee to open up about her past, but Jong-hee remains guarded. The episodes also begin to unravel a growing mystery of the man who continues to search for Jong-hee. As hinted in episode 4, Jong-hee has survived abuse, and this storyline takes a tense turn when the man finds her. He violently grabs her by the hair in public. Jae-pil witnesses the confrontation and immediately steps in to protect her.Fans can expect Jae-pil to step in and save her, while Young-rye also takes action. It remains to be seen whether Young-rye will sacrifice her love for the sake of Jong-hee or choose to prioritize her own feelings first.A Hundred Memories episodes 3-4 recapEpisode 3 of A Hundred Memories kicks off with the group date. Fate pairs Yeong-rye and Jae-pil when the guys choose items left by the girls. Sang-chul ends up with Jong-hee but begs to switch, so they turn it into a double date at the skating rink. On the bus, Yeong-rye feels sick, and Jae-pil opens a window. She rattles off bus trivia but hides her job as a bus attendant. At the rink, Yeong-rye struggles to skate while Jong-hee is confident. Trouble hits when a guy rips Jong-hee's jumper. Seeing this, Yeong-rye escalates by throwing a fire extinguisher. The group flees and grabs dumplings before racing back to beat dorm curfew. Jae-pil admits to Sang-chul that Yeong-rye is quirky but cute.A Hundred Memories (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)At the dorms, Hae-ja returns cheerfully after time with Mr. Kim, but Yeong-rye reveals his flirtatious lines are recycled with other women. Meanwhile, Sang-chul and Jae-pil stake out the school, hoping to see the girls. Later, Yeong-rye and Jong-hee are invited to a Giant Boxing event. The girls then glam Yeong-rye up, while Jae-pil and Sang-chul fight in the ring. Jong-hee rushes in, begging Jae-pil to stop, as her fear is rooted in past abuse. Yeong-rye gets medicine for Jae-pil but never delivers it, as he insists they return to the dorms. That night, he thinks of Jong-hee.Back home, Yeong-rye finds her mother, Park Man-ok, collapsed from exhaustion. She fails to hail a cab until Jae-pil arrives and drives her to the hospital. Doctors reveal that untreated abdominal bleeding from an earlier accident has turned into peritonitis, though surgery saves her. Yeong-rye breaks down in A Hundred Memories episode 3, hiding her tears in Jae-pil’s cap as he comforts her.But her relief turns bittersweet when Jae-pil gives her his number for Jong-hee. A Hundred Memories episode 4 begins with Yeong-rye asking her manager for a day off, offering extra duties in return, but he refuses. Her friends, including Jong-hee, overhear and cover her shifts so she can rest. Though grateful, Yeong-rye remains torn about whether to give Jong-hee the phone number Jae-pil handed her.At the hospital, her mother notices Yeong-rye’s unease. When her brother Yeong-sik arrives, Yeong-rye heads home to watch her siblings, only to find Jong-hee already helping. Seeing how naturally Jong-hee fits in, Yeong-rye gives her the number, but Jong-hee crumples it, saying she has no time for dating.Meanwhile, Jae-pil tells Sang-chul about Yeong-rye’s mother’s illness, and the two visit. Later, Jae-pil asks Yeong-rye about the number, and she explains Jong-hee’s rejection. Sang-chul overhears and teases him. Yeong-sik then takes the siblings along to Jae-pil’s tutoring. He’s surprised to find Jong-hee there and even laughs at her silly remarks, hinting at a spark.During tutoring, Jae-pil’s mother notices the kids waiting outside and welcomes them in. They bond with Se-ri, while Yeong-sik and Jae-pil’s mother shares warmth. Jae-pil casually asks about dating, only to be teased again by Yeong-sik. Later, Sang-chul spots Jong-hee at the Vivaldi café and tells Jae-pil she visits often.In the background, Jong-hee’s abusive brother keeps searching for her. At the hospital, Jung-hyun comforts Yeong-rye, urging her to pursue happiness. Yeong-rye finds the crumpled number and impulsively calls Jae-pil’s house, but his mother answers. Hoping to see him, she goes to school but meets Sang-chul instead. He takes her out, but she only asks about Jae-pil, unaware of Sang-chul’s feelings for her. Elsewhere, Jong-hee meets Jae-pil at the café. A Hundred Memories (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)They share coffee, then lunch when he claims it’s his birthday. She discovers he’s wealthy while hiding with him from his father. Later, he admits it wasn’t his birthday and opens up about his late mother and strict father. Touched, Jong-hee softens, and Jae-pil gives her his number again, confessing he wants to be with her. That night, Jong-hee tells her friends she may like him.Encouraged by Yeong-rye, she calls Jae-pil to arrange a meeting and plans to reveal her secret that she’s a bus conductor, not a student. The next day, a bus route issue leaves Yeong-rye panicked that Jae-pil might learn the truth. Sure enough, he boards and recognises Jong-hee as a conductor. A Hundred Memories episode 4 ends with Jong-hee being shocked, while Yeong-rye watches anxiously, fearing what comes next.Watch all four episodes of A Hundred Memories on Viki!