A Hundred Memories: When will episodes 3-4 release, and what to expect

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 15, 2025 21:12 GMT
A Hundred Memories (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)
A Hundred Memories (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

JTBC premiered A Hundred Memories in South Korea on September 13 and 14, 2025. Its next two episodes will be available for streaming on September 20 and 21 at 22:40 KST on the same platform. Meanwhile, global fans can watch them on Viki worldwide. Set in the 1980s, the drama focuses on Go Yeong-rye (Kim Da-mi), a bus conductor at Cheong A Transportation.

Things change when Seo Jong-hee (Shin Ye-eun) joins her. The two quickly become friends. Soon, Han Jae-pil (Heo Nam-jun), an aspiring boxer from a wealthy but troubled home, enters their lives. Yeong-rye develops feelings for him, but Jae Pil seems interested in Jong-hee, putting the friendship under strain.

What's ahead in episodes 3 & 4 of A Hundred Memories

In episode 3 of A Hundred Memories, Yeong-rye and Jong-hee will walk out of a café together. Later, Jae-pil invites them to a high-stakes boxing match. The girls attend, only to witness Jae-pil caught in a brutal fight, leaving him bloodied.

Shaken by this, they watch in silence until Jong-hee unexpectedly rushes into the ring. She demands that the opponent must stop. Jong-hee's move hints at emotions she hasn’t yet expressed. As emotions run high, it becomes clear that a love triangle is beginning to take shape.

A Hundred Memories episodes 1 & 2 recap

The first episode of A Hundred Memories kicks off with Go Young-rye, who is juggling her job. One day, the overcrowded bus leaves without her, but a young woman waving a scarf captures the driver’s attention.

Onboard, a passenger blames Young-rye, noting that only the last-row woman’s scarf made the driver stop. Mesmerized by the woman’s beauty, Young-rye offers to pay her fare, but she refuses and tips her instead. She’s Seo Jong-hee, a new bus attendant with no experience.

A Hundred Memories (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)
A Hundred Memories (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Meanwhile, Han Jae-pil, an aspiring boxer, faces his own struggles. His father mocks his scores and, upon discovering Jae-pil’s boxing win, hits him with a billiard stick. Despite this, his passion for boxing remains. Back at the dorm, Young-rye’s roommate, a bully, gets annoyed by discussion.

Jong-hee becomes the target of the seniors’ harassment, while Young-rye and Jong-hee bond over English books, discovering they’re the same age. The next morning, Young-rye is paired with Jong-hee as a trainee. When a student tries to skip fare, Young-rye chases him through narrow alleys, only to be saved by Jae-pil. This is a moment that hints at her growing feelings for him.

Later, Young-rye joins Jong-hee in buying food for the seniors. At home, her family sees her only as a financial supporter, ignoring her dreams. The next day, the girls wake up with upset stomachs, and Jong-hee is blamed. Young-rye discovers it was actually Sook-ja, another attendant, who secretly added cold medicine to the food for profit.

Young-rye proves it by taking the medicine herself, and Jong-hee confronts the bully roommate, warning her to stop harassing juniors. That evening, Jong-hee and Young-rye share life stories over ramen. Meanwhile, a mysterious man is shown desperately searching for Jong-hee. The episode closes with the girls at a movie theater where Jae-pil, forehead bleeding, signals them to stay quiet. Young-rye recognizes him, with her heart racing.

A Hundred Memories (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)
A Hundred Memories (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)

Episode 2 starts with Jae-pil standing in front of Young-rye and Jong-hee after a scuffle at the multiplex. Jong-hee lightens the mood with humor, but later Jae-pil lands in trouble with the police after another fight. His father bails him out, showing the privileges of his background.

Meanwhile, Young-rye can’t stop thinking about Jae-pil. The only clue he leaves behind is a hand-embroidered handkerchief. When Jong-hee notices, Young-rye admits it belongs to a boy but keeps her developing feelings a secret. Jae-pil’s story continues as he witnesses his classmate being mistreated by Deok-gu.

He surprises everyone by standing up to his father and urging forgiveness, even if it costs him two tutoring sessions. Young-rye’s search for Jae-pil leads her to a nightclub called “Giant,” where she narrowly avoids a police raid. Feeling embarrassed, she later suggests taking night classes with Jong-hee, who happily agrees.

Family troubles hit when Young-rye’s mother loses her food cart. Jong-hee steps in with unexpected generosity, lending money. The episode wraps with a blind date in a crowded setting, where both women are in uniforms. Jae-pil appears among a group of men, glancing between Young-rye and Jong-hee, hinting at a budding love triangle and setting up a climactic finish.

A Hundred Memories is available to stream on Viki!

Edited by Shreya Jha
