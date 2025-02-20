ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and aespa's Karina top Naver's 'Most Searched K-pop Group Male and Female Idols in 2024' list

Black Kiwi, a data analysis platform, recently released its data for the Most Searched K-pop Male and Female Idols on Naver. aespa's Karina topped the overall list with 6.06 million searches, while Cha Eun-woo came in a close second with 4.6 million searches. Both artists also topped the separate lists for most searched male and female K-pop idols as well.

K-pop idols often rank the search trends due to their increasing popularity and highly anticipated activities and announcements. Naver, the most used search engine in South Korea, recorded a high number of searches for male and female K-pop idols over the past year.

Most searched K-pop group male and female idols on Naver in 2024

aespa's Karina became the most searched K-pop idol on Naver in 2024. She also ranked as the most searched female idol. The singer was recently rumored to star in a music video for G-Dragon's upcoming album. However, G-Dragon's label did not give a definitive answer.

In second place is IVE's Wonyoung with 3.6 million searches. IVE has been making the headlines following their winning streak in music shows with the song Rebel Heart. Ranked third is BLACKPINK's Jennie, with 2.6 million searches. She has been in the spotlight since January 2025 following her announcement of her first solo studio album, Ruby, and subsequent song releases from the album.

Another IVE member made it to the top five, Yujin ranked fourth with 2.6 million searches, narrowly missing the third spot. Rounding out the top five is Hanni from NJZ (formerly addressed as NewJeans). The group, which has been embroiled in a legal dispute with its label, ADOR, recently rebranded and announced upcoming activities for 2025.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, known for his vocal and acting skills, topped the male idol list with 4.6 million searches. He is known for his roles in dramas like True Beauty and Rookie Historian Goo Hye-ryung. In second place is FT Island's Minhwan, with 2 million searches.

Despite being in the military and on a hiatus, BTS Suga clinched the third spot, followed closely by BIGBANG's G-Dragon. Suga is expected to be discharged from the military sometime in June 2025, while G-Dragon is currently gearing up to release his third full-length album, Übermensch, in February and an adjoining world tour in March this year.

RIIZE is a relatively new group from SM Entertainment. The group's member, Park Won-bin, ranked fifth on the list with 1.6 million searches, narrowly missing a spot in the top three. The group made headlines last year following member Seunghan's alleged cigarette use scandal and reports of his potential return. Seunghan ultimately left the group and is currently preparing for a solo comeback this year.

These rankings are based on data collected and analyzed by Black Kiwi. These rankings only go to show the surge and dip in popularity of K-pop idols based on their activities, mentions by other artists, and/or news.

