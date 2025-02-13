BIGBANG's G-Dragon is set to release his third studio album, Übermensch, on February 25, 2025. There are rumors that aespa's Karina may appear in the title track's music video.

But G-Dragon's label Galaxy Corporation neither confirmed nor denied the claim. The label announced to Newsen that it is "difficult to confirm" whether Karina will be a part of the music video. This announcement drew a mixed bag of reactions from the fans.

Relying on humor and sarcastic jabs, the fans exhibited their reactions something like this:

"just say yes or no. official statement only "nothing is decided yet" or "it's difficult to confirm" is so annoying. no words to this f*cking company"

Internet in disbelief over Galaxy Corp’s response to reports of aespa’s Karina appearing in G-DRAGON’s new MV (Image: X.com/@tomykjy)

"Is it like they are not finding the dates to finalize" a user wrote.

"kpop agencies never be knowing anything" another user replied.

"Exactly the same answer as YG, are YG employees moving now?🤣" a fan wrote.

The fans also commented on the tactics of any K-pop label to remain ambiguous when it comes to confirming any news, particularly when it involves artists of opposite genders.

The labels are particularly skittish in confirming dating news, but when Galaxy Corp refrained from making a definitive comment on Karina's appearance in the music video, fans were somewhat miffed at its approach.

"“Difficult to confirm” most likely a yes. Galaxy is just too shy to admit that the info got leaked, by one of them" a fan wrote.

"we will wait and i hope they would work together" another fan replied.

"Galaxy Corps new slogan should just be "It's difficult to confirm" because that's literally all they ever say lmao" a user wrote.

All you need to know about G-Dragon's third album Übermensch

On February 4, 2025, G-Dragon released the teaser for his highly-anticipated comeback. The rapper announced his third studio album Übermensch and

About a week after the album announcement, he announced a world tour concert. This will be the Power hitmaker's first concert in eight years since the 2017 WORLD TOUR ACT III: MOTTE.

Then, he also released the tracklist for the album. The 8-song tracklist will include pre-released singles Power and Home Sweet Home, along with Too Bad, Drama, IBelongIIU, Take Me, Bonamana, and Gyro-Drop.

Following the album release, G-Dragon will embark on a solo concert in March, starting with a maiden two-day concert at Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea on March 29 and 30. Further information is awaited on more cities and tour dates.

The news of aespa Karina's reported appearance in the music video alongside G-Dragon sure sparked curiosity and anticipation in the fans. Karina has previously featured in music videos for Taemin's Want and TVXQ Yunho's Vuja De.

