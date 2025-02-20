“Average person isn't going to look like K-pop idol” — Tiktoker criticized for allegedly stereotyping Korean men by comparing them to celebrities

As of February 19, 2025, a TikTok user was criticized for posting a video that allegedly degraded Korean men for not looking like K-pop idols and Korean actors.

The viral video showcased the creator's (name not disclosed by media outlet) disappointment upon arriving in Seoul and not encountering men who resembled K-pop idols like Cha Eun-woo, BTS' Jin, or other K-drama male leads like Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Soo-hyun.

In the video, the TikToker documented her journey to Seoul with the caption,

"On my way to Seoul to fall in love with a Korean man."

The video showed men in public with a sad version of the Titanic theme, implying they didn't match K-pop beauty standards. Many criticized it as disrespectful, objectifying Korean men and promoting unrealistic beauty ideals.

Several netizens pointed out that filming someone without their consent is a violation of privacy. One user commented,

"Shouldnt it be obvious that your average person isnt going to look like Kpop idol idk. Also its so weird to film random people on the street just to call them ugly lol"

The K-pop community schooled the TikTok user online as they criticized her views of Korean people based on stereotypes.

"Yeah it's mean as I feel bad for them life is hard enough already especially going out and to then be ridiculed because you don't look like a super model these guys didn't do anything they just went outside and existed they didn't deserve this," a fan wrote.

"Spending that much money to travel across the world bc you're horny for soap stars should be so embarrassing that you never tell a soul until your last dying breath then watch as the person you tell looks at you like they're relieved you're dying, TikTok is destroying shame," another fan said.

"She’s such a loser. And what makes her think the men there would be interested…?" another fan added.

Others mentioned how foreigners often objectify Koreans and other Asian people for their looks.

"Increasingly convinced Americans should have to take a personality test before being allowed to do international travel," a fan said.

"This time it isn't just Americans but every person on the planet who fetishizes Koreans (or Japanese, Chinese or whatever other race they have some obsession with) who is suddenly met with reality," another fan wrote.

"Something that I have learned living in the US is that a lot of Americans are very delusional when it comes to dating lol," another fan added.

Global proliferation of K-pop brings issues of racism and cultural appropriation to the forefront

As much as K-pop has gotten popular globally, it also brought forth instances when South Korean artists were subjected to racism and stereotypes.

In September 2021, Lisa, the lead dancer and rapper of BLACKPINK, released a performance video for her solo track Money. The video featured Lisa wearing braided hairstyles, which drew criticism for appropriating "Black" culture.

In response to the backlash, during an online fan call, Lisa offered an apology, expressing regret for any offense caused by her hairstyle choices.

Furthermore, in 2020, BTS' SUGA told the American entertainment outlet Variety about how the group stands against racism as they have faced it on numerous occasions.

SUGA said,

“I think it’s very simple really – it’s about us being against racism and violence. Most people would be against these things. We have experienced prejudice as well ourselves. We just want to voice the fact that we feel it’s the right of everyone to not be subject to racism or violence.”

Other K-pop artists have faced similar criticisms and have taken steps to address them. For instance, in 2020, the boy group ATEEZ issued an apology after one of their members, Hongjoong wore braided hairstyles (cornrows).

Furthermore, NCT's Johnny, for example, faced insensitive remarks during American interviews and even at the MET Gala 2022. The paparazzo Erwyn Diaz was heard in a video clip saying,

“Johnny Suh, over here! On this side, please! He doesn’t understand a word I’m saying. F*ck.”

This resulted in Erwyn Diaz facing a backlash from NCT fans as they held him accountable for his alleged racist remarks. Later, Erwyn Diaz apologised, stating, that he assumed that NCT's Johnny was a foreigner who couldn't understand English. This instance highlighted the cultural disconnect and biases that persist in some Western media outlets.

Fans have been vocal in calling out instances of insensitivity towards K-pop idols, Korean netizens, and other Asian people. Meanwhile, the TikTok creator hasn't issued an apology yet.

