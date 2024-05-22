BBC issues apology for incorrectly presenting Korean broadcasting behemoth KBS in the ‘Burning Sun’ documentary

British news broadcaster BBC acknowledged mistakes concerning the massive Korean broadcaster KBS and corrected the documentary Burning Sun released on May 19, 2024. The documentary mentioned that attorneys from the KBS legal team approached the Burning Sun victims and allegedly coerced them into dropping their charges against one of the main accused and s*x offenders, Jung Joon-young.

South Korea's broadcasting behemoth KBS stated that they would request the British broadcaster to rectify its documentary and would take legal action if it is not corrected. South Korean news outlet Chosun Ilbo reported on May 22, that KBS officially announced that BBC acknowledged the error and formally apologized and rectified the detail in their latest exposé.

"BBC sent an official statement to KBS in the early morning of this day, Korean time, acknowledging that there was an error due to their own mistake in the documentary released on ‘BBC News Korea’ and ‘BBC World Service’ channels, and immediately corrected the relevant part. They said it had been deleted and modified." (as reported by Chosun Ilbo and translation taken from Google Translate)

Expand Tweet

BBC's latest documentary on Burning Sun gets slammed by KBS for incorrectly linking them to the case

KBS reiterated that BBC had confirmed that Jung Joon-young's ex-girlfriend, who is also a victim, had legal support from outside solicitors rather than from the KBS legal team. Her lawyers had suggested she allegedly drop the charges in case there could be a chase of it being fabricated.

An initial accusation made in the now-viral documentary Burning Sun: Exposing the Secret K-Pop Chat Groups was that a KBS attorney got in touch with one of Jung Joon-young's numerous female victims and exerted pressure to have the charges against him dropped. KBS emphasized that the British news giant incorrectly portrayed the information and reporter Park Hyo-sil was not at fault.

A representative from the South Korean broadcasting network stated,

"The BBC stated that it was confirmed that the legal advice that Jung Joon-young's ex-girlfriend received in the documentary's narration was 'independent legal advice obtained directly by the ex-girlfriend herself,' not a KBS lawyer. I would like to clearly state that it was a mistake made by the BBC, not by reporter Park Hyo-sil, who interviewed him."

For the unversed, the Burning Sun Gate or Burning Sun is South Korea's biggest s*x scandal to date that exposed several K-pop idols and celebrities engaged in recording illicit videos of females without their consent, drugging them, s*xually assault them, embezzlement, supplying pr*stitutes to wealthy customers, and more at Seungri's Burning Sun nightclub.

K-pop celebrities including Seungri, Jung Joon-young, and Choi Jong-hoon participated in the KakaoTalk chatroom, which subsequently became known as the Burning Sun chatroom. The chatroom allegedly contained many unlawfully captured footage of women. In addition, the BBC documentary exposed a few K-pop celebrities who actively shared and left comments on the illicit videos.

Choi Jong-hoon's prior deeds were also revealed in the Burning Sun chat conversation. Due to his ties to the police, the former FTISLAND singer's alleged involvement in a drunk driving case in 2016 was not made public.

According to BBC, Choi Jong-hoon was also accused of distributing and watching unlawfully concealed camera videos as well as group s*xual assaults on inebriated women in Hongcheon in January and in Daegu in March 2016. He was sentenced to 2.5 years of jail term from 2019 to 2021 and Jung Joon-young a five-year imprisonment from 2019 to 2024.

Seungri was sentenced to 18 months in jail after the court found him guilty of nine different counts. His initial jail sentence of 3 years was reduced to 18 months. His sentence to prison ended on February 10, 2023. Seungri did not make public appearances after being released from jail but reportedly was sighted having fun and singing BigBang songs in Cambodia in late 2023.

Other K-pop celebrities among the accused were former HIGHLIGHT members Yong Jun-hyung, Eddy Kim, Roy Kim, and actor Lee Cheol-woo. These individuals were prosecuted but were not indicted as they confessed to being part of the incriminating chatroom, however, refuted allegations of filming or assaulting any women.