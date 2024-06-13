6 best upcoming romantic K-dramas of 2024: My Sweet Mobster, Red Swan, and more

2024 is an exciting year for romantic K-drama fans, with many dramas blending elements of fantasy with traditional or webtoon stories set to be released.

One of the notable upcoming romantic K-drama series is going to be My Sweet Mobster. The list continues with All The Love You Wish For, Red Swan, and many others. The release dates of most of the dramas are yet to be announced.

Some of the upcoming romantic K-dramas

The team Sportskeeda has cherry-picked some of the dramas which are-

My Sweet Mobster

Ask the Stars

Because I Want No Loss

Everything Will Come True

All The Love You Wish For

Red Swan

Trending

1) My Sweet Mobster

My Sweet Mobster is a recent release and the first episode aired on June 12, 2024. With the direction of Kim Woo-Hyun and Kim Young-hwan, this drama stars Uhm Tae-goo and Han Sun-hwa in titular roles.

The story revolves around Seo Ji-hwan, played by Uhm Tae-goo, and his busy life. During his journey, he reconnects with an old friend Go Eun-ha (Han Sun-hwa), and develops feelings for her. The drama focuses on their contradicting personalities, their evolving relationship, and the plot twists that ensue.

2) Ask the Stars

Lee Min-Ho Visiting Taipei (Photo by Ashley Pon/Getty Images)

Lee Min-ho is quite busy with several projects and among them, Ask The Star is his upcoming romantic K-drama. In this series, he will star opposite Gong Hyo-jin.

Written by Seo Sook-hyang and directed by Park Shin-woo, the show blends elements of romance with science fiction. Eve Kim, played by Gong is an astronaut, working at a space station where Lee Min Ho as Gong Ryong arrives as a space tourist. The story revolves around Gong Ryong's persuasion of his feelings for Eve Kim. The release date has not been revealed yet.

3) Because I Want No Loss

'Gyeongju' Portraits - 67th Locarno Film Festival (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Because I Want No Loss is another upcoming romantic K-drama that is slated to release in 2024. Starring Shin Min-a and Kim Young-dae in the lead roles, the series evolves as a love story where a woman, Son Hae-young, enters a fake marriage to protect her finances, and a man, Kim Ji-wook, agrees to be her fake husband to avoid causing her any harm.

Directed by Kim Jeong-sik, the official release date of this romantic K-drama is yet to be disclosed.

4) Everything Will Come True

Everything Will Come True is a fantasy romance written by Kim Eun Sook and directed by Lee Byeong Heon, who has previously directed K-drama series like The Glory, Goblin, Secret Garden, etc.

In this drama, Kim Woo-Bin portrays a genie released from a lamp after a thousand years and Bae Suzy plays Ga-Young, a young woman who lacks much emotion. The plot revolvea around the granting of three wishes and all the comical mishaps that happen along the way. The series will be released on Netflix.

5) Red Swan

Red Swan ( Image via YouTube)

Kim Ha-neul plays the lead role in Red Swan, portraying the character of a golf player. She becomes the CEO of her foundation, garnering worldwide fame. She hires Do-Yoon, portrayed by Rain as her bodyguard and the drama follows their evolving relationship.

On June 11, Disney Plus released the trailer of the series while the official release date is yet to be announced. Apart from these two, Jung Gyu-woon, Yoon Je-moon, and Ki Eun-se will be in this upcoming romantic K drama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback