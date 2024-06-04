Red Swan: Release date, plot, cast, first look teaser and all you need to know about upcoming Disney+ drama 

On June 3, 2024, Disney Plus Korea unveiled the main poster and release date of the upcoming romance-action drama Red Swan via their Instagram account. The American streaming platform confirmed that the series will be released on July 3, 2024, featuring ten episodes.

Disney Plus Korea captioned their post as:

"Everything about Korea's top 1% is revealed. Kim Ha-neul + Jeong Ji-hoon + Jeong Gyu-woon + Seo Yi-sook + Yoon Je-moon + Ki Eun-se. The hottest scandal of the summer of 2024 that they will show. <Whaa Is Scandal> Disney+ confirmed to be released on July 3rd."

The plot summary of Red Swan

Red Swan revolves around the story of a strong female protagonist Wan-soo, who climbs the ladder of success as a golf player. With her ambitious plans, she marries the successor of Hwain Group. However, after some time, Wan-soo discovers the mystery of the Hwain Group, which leads to multiple challenges. Later, she develops feelings for her bodyguard, Seo Do-yoon.

The K-drama is also known as Hwain Family Scandal or Redeukapet and its official synopsis on IMDb reads:

"Oh Wansoo, a world-class golfer, married Kim Yonggu, heir to the Hwain Group. Her life changes when she narrowly escapes an assassination attempt in Manila. She develops feelings for her bodyguard, Seo Doyoon, unaware of Doyoon's motivations."

Red Swan is helmed by director Park Hong-kyun, who is best known for dramas, including A Korean Odyssey, Warm and Cozy, and New Heart. Meanwhile, the series is penned by screenwriter, Choi Yoon-jung, popular for series such as Three Sisters, Wedding Love, Propose, Partner, and more.

Cast of Red Swan

The upcoming melodrama features leading star Kim Ha-neul as Oh Wan-soo, and Rain as Seo Do-yoon. The supporting cast members include Jung Gyu-woon as Kim Yong-kook, Seo Yi-sook as Park Mi-ran, Yoon Je-moon as Han Sang-II, and Ki Eun-se as Jang Tae-ra.

Kim Ha-neul as Oh Wan-soo

Kim Ha-neul essays the role of an ambitious and hardworking woman, Oh Wan-soo. She becomes one of the top golf players with years of perseverance and determination. She marries Kim Yong-kook, the direct successor of the Hwain Group. Later, Wan-soo emerges as the chairperson of a foundation and gains worldwide recognition for her charity work.

However, her life takes an interesting turn, when a new bodyguard, Do-yoon joins her company. As Do-yoon and Wan-soo work together, they discover a mysterious secret about the Hwain family and develop feelings for each other.

Actress and model Kim Ha-neul is one of the most famous personalities in South Korea. She is best recognized for K-dramas, including 18 Again, A Gentleman's Dignity, The Wind Blows, On Air, 90 Days of Love, and others. She recently appeared in the series, Nothing Uncovered.

Rain as Seo Do-yoon

Actor Rain portrays a well-trained bodyguard, Seo Do-yoon, who joins the Hwain group with secret intentions. Graduating from the police university, he excels in martial arts and faces unprecedented challenges in Red Swan, alongside the female protagonist Wan-soo.

Rain, also known as Jung Ji-hoon, is a multi-talented artist with a career in singing, dancing, and modeling. He is also a producer and designer. He has released seven albums and 19 singles and conducted multiple concerts around the globe.

The actor has featured in dramas, including My Lovely Girl, Diamond Lover, A Love to Kill, Full House, and Sketch. He recently made a guest appearance in the historical drama, Under the Queen's Umbrella.

The details regarding the characters of the supporting cast of Red Swan will be revealed later.

Main poster and first look teaser of Red Swan

Disney+ Korea has unveiled the main poster of the action drama Red Swan, which showcases a glimpse of the leading characters. The poster radiates an eerie vibe as Kim Ha-neul is seated on a chair accompanied by the Hwain family group. Meanwhile, Rain can be seen standing behind Ha-neul as her shield. A portrait, featuring a girl donning a yellow outfit styled with a pink button, is placed in the background.

The streaming platform also teased the audience with a small clip from the show during the reveal of the 2024 K-Drama Lineup.

Fans are excited to see the onscreen chemistry between Kim Ha-neul and Rain in the upcoming drama Red Swan.