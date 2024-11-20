BLACKPINK's Lisa's Net Worth: Fortune as of 2024 explored as the idol shares insights on LLOUD's budget and expense reports

On November 14, 2024, Billboard published an exclusive interview with BLACKPINK's Lisa discussing her solo career and her recently started agency LLOUD. During the interview, Lisa was asked about how much she enjoyed her corporate life relating to budget and expense reports after owning an agency.

She responded that everything was new to her, thus it wasn't boring. She stated it's all about the costs, and she no longer travels first class.

“Now I know how much it all costs,” she continued. “I’ve been under YG, and everyone was taking care of that, so I never really knew what’s going on or how much we spent for our music videos or photo shoots or hotels. But now I do kind of know about it, so I was like, ‘Oh, OK — no first class anymore.’”

Trending

Lisa compared her agency LLOUD to a family business. She added that LLOUD currently functions as a true startup and has less than 10 employees.

The 27-year-old K-pop idol started her own music agency, LLOUD, earlier this year. In February 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared an Instagram post introducing her new agency. She referred to her agency as a platform to showcase her vision in music and entertainment.

For the unversed, Lalisa Manoban is the richest BLACKPINK member with a net worth of around $25 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth as of June 2024. The other three members of the girl group, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose, have a similar net worth of about $20 million.

Lisa became the brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry label Bulgari in 2020. Therefore, the singer owns a wide collection of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and other intricate jewelry pieces from the high-end brand, as reported by Lifestyle Asia in July 2022. While the rings range from $2,282 to $10,850, the bracelets owned by Lisa roughly vary from $4,462 to $11,980.

Further, the range of necklaces vary from $1,940 to $7,100. She also owns a Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori watch, which is estimated at $27,000. BLACKPINK’s Lisa's watch collection also includes the Rolex Datejust 31 classic style, which is sold for roughly $29,905.

As of 2024, Lisa from BLACKPINK is expected to make $623,000 ((840 million won) for every Instagram post. This is based on the 2024 Instagram Rich List published by Hopper HQ, a British social media marketing business. Currently, she has over 105 million followers on Instagram.

The K-pop idol’s car collection boasts a $393,695 Lamborghini Aventador. In April 2024, Lalisa spent $4 million on a property in Beverly Hills, California.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lalisa Manoban, aka Lisa, is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer with a net worth of $25 million. Lalisa Manoban rose to prominence as part of the Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo music journey began in 2021 with her debut single album, Lalisa. The record was an instant success, entering number one in Korea, and became the best-selling album by a female solo singer in the nation's history, as well as the first record by a K-pop solo artist to receive one billion Spotify listens.

In 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa released his singles Rockstar, New Woman, and Moonlit Floor. All of her tracks debuted on the Spotify Global charts. She has been on several television programs including Real Man 300 and as a mentor on the reality series Youth With You. She is set to make her acting debut in the third season of the HBO anthology series The White Lotus.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Lisa has also endorsed a variety of brands, including Moonshot, AIS Thailand, Samsung, Adidas, D&G Downy, MAC Cosmetics, Bulgari, and Chivas Regal. On July 23, 2024, Lisa also became the house ambassador for the luxury fashion label Louis Vuitton.

Currently, the singer is preparing for the release of her next solo album Alter Ego which will be released on February 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback