"That's family"- Fans react to Park Hyun-sik and Park Seo-joon using BTS' Taehyung's songs on their recent Instagram posts

On November 16, 2024, Park Hyung-sik and Park Seo-joon shared new posts on their respective Instagram accounts with BTS' Taehyung’s music attached to them. Park Hyung-sik added the BTS member’s solo track Christmas Tree to his post as he shared his birthday pictures. Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon uploaded his pictures and video clips with BTS’ Taehyung’s track Slow Dancing.

Park Hyung-sik celebrated his birthday with Wooga Squad, as shown in the most recent post. However, BTS' Taehyung was missing. Kim Taehyung, aka V, is currently serving his military term and is expected to be discharged next year.

Park Seo-joon's post featured shots from his recent Chanel Beauty event.

For those unaware, BTS’ Taehyung is a member of Wooga Squad, whose other members include Itaewon Class’ Park Seo-joon, Doctor Slump’s Park Hyung-sik, Beloved Summer’s Choi Woo-shik, and rapper Peakboy.

The two Wooga Squad members, Seo-joon and Peakboy, reshared Hyung-sik’s birthday post on their Instagram stories.

Wooga Squad members often show support for each other. Therefore, the latest Instagram posts of Seo-joon and Hyung-sik with BTS' Taehyung’s songs impressed fans. Wooga Squad fans flooded the internet with their love for the squad's camaraderie. One X user commented:

“they never left him out, that's family. i love them so much”

Many other reactions were recorded on the internet. While many said Wooga Squad was missing their Tae, others asserted that he is coming back with his upcoming track, White Christmas.

“Wooga Squad missing Taehyung, their Maknae”- wrote an admirer.

“Looks like wooga’s missing their baby brother, but don’t worry he’s returning in 3 weeks with the warmest ‘White Christmas‘”- remarked a fan.

“Aaaawww… they miss him SK imma need you to give back Wooga hyungs their maknae”- stated another user on X.

Several Kim Taehyung admirers stated that he is loved by his Wooga Squad.

“You miss our baby bear right We could relate to your feelings Wooga squad God bless Y'all & my beloved Tae”- commented a fan.

“They definitely miss taetae more than us bcs we're still fan's but they More close to V wooga live Together”- remarked another fan.

“Wooga is missing taetae now I'm crying missing him so much wooga squad is the best”- wrote an admirer.

“He's so loved by Wooga. No hate or drama, that's why being with them is his Safezone.”- commented another fan.

BTS' Taehyung is projected to be discharged from the military in June 2025

In December 2023, Kim Taehyung enlisted in mandatory military duty. He joined the service along with the fellow BTS singer RM, aka Namjoon. Recently, on November 4, 2024, the Korean military app Goondori showed that BTS' Taehyung had completed 60% of his military service, alongside Jungkook, Namjoon, and Jimin. All four members are expected to finish their military terms in June 2025.

Further, the Wooga Squad is a tight-knit circle of friends that arose during the production of the 2016 historical series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior. The group's bond has seemingly gotten stronger with time, and in 2022, the reality show In the Soop: Friendcation highlighted the group's strong bond.

They frequently participate in events together, including film premieres and birthdays, and embark on group outings. They frequently post group photographs on Instagram and demonstrate support for one another's endeavors.

For instance, Park Seo-joon posted the screenshot of BTS' Taehyung’s Layover album on his Instagram account.

