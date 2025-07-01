BTS’ Jungkook collectible postcard named as Gen Z's new investment trend by Thailand’s Thairath Money

BTS’ Jungkook has been recognized by Thairath Money, the financial section of Thailand’s oldest newspaper, Thairath, through a feature on his photo card.

On July 1, 2025, the outlet published an article discussing how investment trends among Generation Z have shifted, moving away from traditional assets like stocks and real estate. The report highlighted how younger investors now consider K-pop photo cards as viable investment items.

Jungkook’s photo card was used as one of the examples, with the article noting that his limited-edition “Butterful Lucky” from BTS' Butter era is considered the most expensive K-pop card to date. The card has been valued at $3,213, approximately 100,000 Thai baht. Notably, only 60 of these cards were ever produced, and they were auctioned on eBay for the stated final price.

This recognition highlights the BTS star's immense popularity not only in Thailand but also globally, as demonstrated through its sale on a worldwide platform like eBay.

Jungkook's photocards are some of the most expensive K-pop photocards of all time

Photocards have become an essential, inevitable, and inseparable part of K-pop culture in recent years. Fans treasure these collectibles deeply, often building entire collections around them.

In the article, Thairath Money even noted that Generation Z collectors aren’t necessarily focused on the financial returns these photocards might bring. While reselling them at a profit is a bonus, most fans cherish them as personal keepsakes. These items, according to the article, are of emotional value that they hold close regardless of their market worth.

Speaking specifically about Jungkook’s "Butterful" event card, the BTS star has consistently held the title for owning some of the most expensive resold K-pop photocards.

This particular card was released during a special lucky draw event tied to the group’s themed promotion. A total of 120 bids were made for it to settle upon its final price.

Jungkook also holds the second spot on the list of most expensive K-pop photo cards. His blue-haired selfie card, released during BTS’ "FLO" event, was sold for $2,673.

In yet another case, his 2022 Proof era photocard, a selfie from BTS’ anthology album era released just before the members began military enlistment, was auctioned on eBay for $999.

His repeated appearances in these high-value photo card rankings reflect not just his popularity but also the emotional connection fans have with him.

Adding to the excitement, Jungkook is currently reported to be filming the second season of Are You Sure?! alongside bandmate Jimin. This travel reality show features the duo exploring destinations and trying out new experiences. Now that both idols have completed their military service, anticipation for the new season is running high among fans worldwide.

