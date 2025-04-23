Bullet Train Explosion review: Is the Netflix Japanese movie worth watching?

Shinji Higuchi, the visionary director behind Shin Godzilla, returns with Bullet Train Explosion, a gripping Japanese action thriller that premiered on Netflix on April 23, 2025. This isn't just a remake; it's a high-octane legacy sequel to the 1975 classic The Bullet Train, injecting a contemporary urgency into a familiar premise.

Placed on the high-speed Hayabusa No. 5060 Shinkansen speeding towards Tokyo, the movie immerses one in a frantic competition against time when a mysterious bomber signals that they will explode bombs if the speed of the train goes below 100 km/h.

Asking for a record 100 billion yen ransom from the Japanese people, the invisible villain puts the lives of the hundreds of passengers at risk, compelling the train crew, government, and even the passengers themselves into a desperate struggle to survive.

In conclusion, Bullet Train Explosion is a well-crafted and exciting thriller that successfully updates and expands its original classic. With its breathtaking visuals, impressive performances, and tightly constructed plot chock-full of suspense and shocking surprises, the film provides an addictive cinematic experience.

By basing the high-stakes action on the realistic specifics of the Shinkansen and adding appropriate historical and cultural details, Shinji Higuchi has produced an exciting and deeply involving ride that will have spectators on the edge of their seats until the final stop.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this movie review belong solely to the author.

Bullet Train Explosion's storyline progresses at an unyielding speed. A tense communication with the Shinkansen General Operation Control Center confirms the threat of a freight train's chilling destruction due to a bomb.

The 340 passengers aboard experience growing panic while conductor Kazuya Takaichi (Tsuyoshi Kusanagi) teams up with driver Matsumoto (Non) and fellow conductor Fujii (Kanata Hosoda) to tackle a succession of worsening emergencies. The first attempts at evacuation fail partially, which results in nine people finding themselves trapped with a ticking time bomb.

The storyline becomes more intricate through unforeseen developments, which disclose not one but two masterminds behind the attack: Yuzuki Onodera (Hana Toyoshima), an apparently innocent high school student whose vendetta ties to the 1975 bombing incident, alongside Masatoshi Koga, the original bomber's son.

The intricate motivations of these individuals stem from historical wrongs and a quest to reveal concealed truths, which create multifaceted dimensions beyond mere extortion schemes.

The movie reaches its climax with an audacious and groundbreaking strategy that involves detaching the train's rear cars to sacrifice a section in order to protect the majority before entering Tokyo's densely populated area.

Visually, Bullet Train Explosion is a triumph. The cinematography, directed by Yusuke Ichitsubo and Keizo Suzuki, beautifully employs both claustrophobic interior shots that heighten the tension inside the speeding train and sweeping exterior shots that highlight the relentless speed and the magnitude of the possible catastrophe.

Higuchi weaves CGI models of the Shinkansen into real-life shots taken on actual bullet trains, along with exhaustively detailed scale models, seamlessly to provide a visceral and plausible feeling of velocity and collision.

The fast-paced editing heightens the urgency, cutting between the unfolding chaos on the Shinkansen Hayabusa No. 5060 and the frantic efforts of the railway company and the government to respond to the crisis. The film’s visual style bears a resemblance to Higuchi’s Shin Godzilla, grounding the fantastical premise in a tangible and recognizable reality.

The acting by the Bullet Train Explosion lead cast is convincing and subtle. Tsuyoshi Kusanagi gives a firm and consistent performance as conductor Kazuya Takaichi, capturing the unobtrusive heroism and commitment of the railway staff.

Kanata Hosoda as the sincere conductor Fujii and Non, as the resolute driver Matsumoto, are good supporting actors, capturing the tension and determination of the crew in an impossible situation.

Machiko Ono as the scandal-embroiled politician Yuko Kagami and Jun Kaname as the opportunistic YouTuber Mitsuru Todoroki add interesting layers to the passenger dynamic, highlighting other aspects of human nature in the face of intense pressure.

Hana Toyoshima's performance of the ostensibly fragile but finally avenging Yuzuki is especially memorable, adding a horror element to the villain.

Throughout the movie, a number of train terms exclusive to the Japanese rail system are employed, which add to the realism of the environment. Most notable is "Shinkansen" itself, or "new trunk line," the designation for Japan's bullet train network, commonly called the "bullet train" in English.

The exact model of the train, the "Hayabusa-class" E5 Series Shinkansen, is also referenced as a fast and streamlined train. References to the "Automatic Train Control (ATC)" system, which is intentionally disabled throughout the Bullet Train Explosion, serve to point out the Shinkansen's important safety features.

The detailed representation of the Shinkansen General Operation Control Center and the roles of dispatchers and engineers further engage the viewer in the operational nuances of the railway.

Bullet Train Explosion cleverly incorporates cultural and historical references that add depth to the story. The very premise is connected directly to the 1975 movie The Bullet Train, which makes this an immediate sequel and alludes to the "109" case"—the bombing case of the first film from 1975.

The return of characters associated with the original bomber and the investigating officers provides a real connection between the two movies. Additionally, the movie makes indirect references to Japanese culture, including the focus on collectivism and the powerful sense of duty shown by the train crew.

The initial reluctance to sacrifice any lives, even the bomber's, reflects a cultural value placed on the sanctity of life. The eventual success in raising the massive ransom through public contributions underscores the potential for collective action in Japanese society.

Bullet Train Explosion also subtly criticizes some elements of contemporary society, for example, the speed with which information is disseminated and the availability of manipulation via social media, as witnessed in the demands of the bomber and the behavior of the YouTube personality.

Bullet Train Explosion masterfully blends action, suspense, and psychological depth, culminating in a thought-provoking conclusion that challenges viewers to consider the ramifications of heroism, truth, and justice. Yuzuki Onodera's transformation from a seemingly innocent student to a calculated bomber underscores the film's central themes and leaves a lasting impact on audiences.

For fans who fancy a high-paced story laced with grit and cliffhanging moments, Bullet Train Explosion is a must-watch. The Japanese film is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

