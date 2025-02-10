Check-in Hanyang review: Is the Channel A drama worth watching?

Check-in Hanyang (Korean: 체크인 한양) is a South Korean drama written by Park Hyun-jin and directed by Myeong Hyun-woo. It stars Bae In-hyuk, Kim Ji-eun, Jung Gun-joo, Park Jae-chan in the lead roles. Set in the Joseon era, this Channel A historical series blends action, romance, and comedy, offering a refreshing take on the genre.

Set in the Joseon era, Check-in Hanyang follows four interns at Yongcheonru, the grandest inn in Hanyang, each with hidden motives. Prince Lee Eun (Bae In-hyuk) conceals his identity to experience life as a commoner.

Hong Deok-soo (Kim Ji-eun), disguised as a man, strives to become general manager. Cheon Jun-hwa (Jung Gun-joo), the inn’s reluctant heir, is forced to train as an intern. Go Soo-ra (Park Jae-chan), from a declining noble family, hopes to secure a stable future. As they navigate life at Yongcheonru, their ambitions, friendships, and secrets intertwine in unexpected ways.

Trending

With a well-rounded ensemble cast and a balance of humor and intrigue, Check-in Hanyang remains engaging from start to finish. However, while the drama shines in its character interactions and entertaining moments, it sometimes falls short of delivering the depth expected from a revenge-driven narrative.

Here’s a deep dive into what works, where it misses the mark, and whether this Channel A drama is worth the time.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Review of Check-in Hanyang: A lighthearted take on revenge in the Joseon era

Expand Tweet

Set against the backdrop of the Joseon era, Check-in Hanyang unfolds within the grandest inn of the time, Yongcheonru. The drama follows Hong Jae-on, who assumes the identity of Hong Deok-soo to avenge her father’s death at the hands of Cheon Mak-dong, the inn’s ruthless owner. Along the way, she finds herself entangled with three other interns, each harboring their own ambitions and secrets.

At its core, Check-in Hanyang is a revenge drama, staying true to its premise until the very last moment. However, it veers away from the intensity often associated with the genre, incorporating romance, comedy, and lighthearted moments that bring a fresh take to the storyline. The drama remains engaging throughout, ensuring there is never a dull moment.

The comedic sequences, particularly those involving Hong Jae-on disguising herself as a man and interacting with her peers, add a layer of charm. The camaraderie among the 4 interns, their growing friendships, and the warmth they bring to the narrative are among the drama’s strongest points, making audiences reluctant to see these moments end.

The romance between the leads is well-balanced, with both characters standing as equals in their relationship. They support each other’s missions rather than overshadowing one another, making their dynamic refreshing and grounded.

Expand Tweet

However, the drama’s lighthearted nature also limits its emotional depth. Hong Jae-on’s grief and rage over her father’s murder never fully translate into the kind of visceral anguish that a revenge-driven protagonist typically exhibits.

This weakens the emotional impact of her journey, and the resolution of her revenge arc feels somewhat underwhelming. Similarly, Deok-soo’s character remains somewhat one-dimensional, often predictable in his reactions.

Another weak point lies in the subplot surrounding Prince Mu-yeong (Lee Eun) and his father. The storyline becomes muddled and concludes in a rushed, predictable manner, leaving little room for satisfying development.

The drama’s desire to keep most characters alive and ensure a fully happy ending also reduces the cathartic payoff expected in a revenge story, making the finale less impactful than anticipated.

Despite these shortcomings, Check-in Hanyang excels in its performance. Kim Ji-eun delivers a compelling portrayal of Hong Deok-soo, bringing depth and versatility to the role. Her precise movements, glances, and expressions make her character feel multidimensional, capturing both the strength and vulnerability of a woman on a mission.

Bae In-hyuk, as Prince Mu-yeong aka Lee Eun, embodies the regal aura required for his role. His performance elevates the character, excelling in both intense emotional scenes and lighthearted moments. His chemistry with Kim Ji-eun is strong, presenting a romance that feels balanced and authentic rather than forced, awkward, or one-sided.

Expand Tweet

Jung Gun-joo, as Cheon Jun-hwa, is the drama’s standout. His portrayal of an obliviously privileged yet sweet and confused heir is both entertaining and captivating. His presence commands attention, not just because of the actor’s looks but due to his sheer acting ability.

From playful moments with his fellow interns to his character’s unexpected dark turn, Jung Gun-joo showcases impressive range. His romantic moments with Kim Ji-eun even led many viewers to root for Hong Deok-soo to choose him instead. His performance has sparked anticipation for his future roles, particularly in more complex protagonists or antagonistic characters.

Park Jae-chan delivers a charming performance as Go Soo-ra, the final member of the four main characters. The DKZ member brings a natural innocence to the role, making his character both endearing and easy to root for.

Kim Eui-sung, as the ruthless Cheon Mak-dong, delivers a chilling performance. Every glance, smirk, and gesture exudes menace, making him a villain audiences both despise and admire. His ability to provoke such strong reactions speaks to his mastery of the craft, leaving viewers almost wishing they could take down the character themselves.

In the end, Check-in Hanyang remains an entertaining watch, blending revenge, romance, and humor within a historical setting. While it doesn’t fully deliver on the emotional weight of its premise, it succeeds in keeping viewers engaged with its strong character dynamics and lighthearted moments.

For those seeking a historical drama with intrigue, camaraderie, and a touch of revenge, Check-in Hanyang offers an enjoyable experience.

Check-in Hanyang is streaming on Viki and Netflix in select regions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback