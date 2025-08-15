"Clumsy Physical 100"- Final Draft viewers left disappointed over challenges and elimination process

Netflix Japan’s new survival competition series Final Draft premiered on August 12. The show has drawn early criticism from some viewers despite its ambitious concept. Marketed as Japan’s first domestically produced physical survival competition, the show follows 25 former athletes as they compete for a second shot at glory and financial stability.However, comparisons to Netflix Korea’s hit Physical: 100 have been frequent for Final Draft. Regarding that, some viewers expressed disappointment over the execution of challenges and the overall spectacle.One viewer on Reddit described the opening task, which requires contestants to walk uphill in snowy conditions, as visually underwhelming for television. The viewer writes,&quot;It just feels like clumsy physical 100. Me and my girlfriend love physical 100 and we're thrilled there was something to occupy us. could not get through the first episode of the show. The first challenge, does not translate well to TV. Watching people walk slowly uphill, it's very hard to tell how physically difficult it is.&quot;The comment on Reddit (Image via Reddit)Some viewers appreciated the concept while others questioned the fairness and design of its challenges.&quot;I enjoyed watching it, but thought physical 100 was executed better. Also feel so bad for the two guys being eliminated just because they weren't picked by a team....&quot; mentioned one netizen.&quot;The purple stage especially was badly written, most of the elimination were technical malfunctions or based on luck, these poor athletes did not have much say in their elimination. Most of the time.&quot; said another viewer.&quot;Picking the teams and having 2 participants left out was crappy&quot; wrote one person on Reddit.a.m✨ @wineandmoonsLINKFor those of yall that liked Physical 100, I recommend watching the Final Draft on Netflix. It’s a Japanese physical competition show that reminded of physical 100 so I am enjoying it a lot ! #finaldraft #physical100Some Final Draft viewers have also voiced frustration over game design and perceive unfairness in later episodes. Online discussions highlight concerns about questionable match setups and format choices that some felt undermined the competition’s credibility.&quot;Yes!!!! Unwatchable show because of the ridiculous technology failures in the second episode. Infuriating&quot; said this netizen.&quot;I just started it...but the second game already makes me want to quit. The guy that got second on the first round got eliminated when he clearly touched the sensor&quot; shared one individual on Reddit.&quot;I stopped watching on the chase tag and boxing match. I thought it was rigged for the former boxer contestant and/or just wasn't thought out well. And the other finalist who won the chase tag probably did so because the tagger got tired. (I didn't watch so I wouldn't know) The same thing on the tug of war -- the strong underdog lost probably because he got tired. He played 3 rounds while the winner only went for 2 rounds. And, one more thing. I thought the English song didn't really fit, but anyway, maybe it's a Japanese thing&quot; mentioned a Reddit user.Final Draft brings former athletes into high-stakes survival competition on Netflix JapanFinal Draft, Netflix Japan’s first locally produced physical survival competition, features 25 former athletes competing in a series of demanding challenges. These challenges are designed to test strength, agility, endurance, and perseverance.Taking place over several days, the contests range from scaling icy mountains to navigating extreme monkey bars. The winner receives 30 million yen (approximately $204,000), intended to support their family and future plans.The Final Draft cast brings together a mix of high-profile sports figures and lesser-known competitors. Among the notable participants are baseball star Yoshio Itoi, three-division boxing world champion Hozumi Hasegawa. Yoshito Okubo, who has made J-League history by leading the league in scoring for three consecutive seasons, is also included in the roster.Best in the World @mikeyvick_LINKWatching Final Draft on Netflix and these challenges are so biased toward men smhThe lineup of Final Draft also includes younger talents such as Yuya Shozui, a high school baseball standout, and Koji Tokuda, a comedian with a background in American football. Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Eri Tosaka, who stepped away from competition, is also part of the roster.The series compares athletes who’ve reached the top with those whose careers ended early. It highlights the physical, mental, and emotional challenges they face. Final Draft is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.