Complete list of actors under YG Entertainment as it announces closure of its acting management division: Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Sung-kyoung, & more

On January 17, 2025, South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that YG Entertainment officially announced its decision to close its acting management division. The move is part of the company’s strategy to focus on its core music business. This marks a major organizational shift for the label, which has been home to some of South Korea's most prominent actors.

In a statement, YG Entertainment expressed gratitude to its actors and their fans. The label clarified that actors will depart gradually, depending on their contract timelines. The statement released by YG reads:

"We sincerely thank all the actors who have been with us and the fans who have sent us a lot of love. We will spare the necessary support to the end."

The announcement directly impacts renowned actors such as Lee Sung-kyoung, known for her roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and Call It Love, and Kim Hee-ae, who gained critical acclaim for her performance in The World of the Married. Another notable name is Yoo In-na, recognized for her work in Goblin and Touch Your Heart.

From Kim Hee-ae to Lee Soo-hyuk: A complete list of actors under YG Entertainment

Outlining their future plans to expand the music division with a focus on BLACKPINK, TREASURE, BABYMONSTER, and others, YG Entertainment stated:

"We have been steadily working on restructuring our business to focus on our main job. 2025 is the first year in which the efforts lead to results. While increasing the sustainability of existing IPs, we have added a sense of speed to discover and foster new IPs. We will continue to strengthen our core capabilities and solidify our leadership in the music industry, recording another growth history of YG."

As YG Entertainment prepares to phase out its acting division, here is the full list of actors and their few acclaimed works who have been part of the label:

Kim Hee-ae: The World of the Married, The Whirlwind, A Normal Family Cha Seung-won: Our Blues, The Tyrant, Uprising Jang Hyun-sung: My Sun, Under the Queen's Umbrella, Kill Boksoon Yoo In-na: Snowdrop, Touch Your Heart, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God Jung Hye-young: Reborn Rich, Snowdrop, Playful Kiss Yoo Seung-ho: My Strange Hero, I'm Not a Robot, Blind Claudia Kim (Soo-hyun): The Atypical Family, Kyungsung Creature 1 & 2, A Normal Family Lee Sung-kyoung: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Shooting Star, Cheese in the Trap Jang Ki-yong: My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Search: WWW, The Atypical Family Lee Soo-hyuk: Doom at your service, Queen Woo, Lucky Romance Gyeong Su-jin: Mouse, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Untouchable Han Seung-yeon: Stars in My Heart, Reincarnation, My Worst Neighbor Son Na-eun: Romance in the House, Twenty Again, The Tale of Lady Ok Seo Jeong-yeon: My Demon, Reborn Rich, Descendants of the Sun Jin Kyung: Dr. Romantic, Untouchable, Good Doctor Kal So-won: Legend of the Blue Sea, Tomorrow, A Korean Odyssey Park Soi: The Atypical Family, Little Women, Her Private Life Lee Ho-jung: Nevertheless, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Hostage Joo Woo-jae: Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon, Love Alert, Come and Hug Me Lee Ki-taek: The Devil Judge, My Happy Ending, Moonshine Nam Kyu-hee: Our Blues, Love Revolution, The Atypical Family Park You-na: True Beauty, Hotel del Luna, My ID is Gangnam Beauty Kim Hyun-jin: My Sweet Mobster, DREAMING OF CINDE FXXXING RELLA, Cheer Up! Kim Seung-yun: A Traveler’s Needs, For Eagle Brothers

With this decision, YG Entertainment seemingly aims to strengthen its focus on the music industry, where the label has witnesed tremendous success. Meanwhile, there have been reports of a potential BLACKPINK comeback as a group. However, there has been no official confirmation yet at the time of publishing this article.

