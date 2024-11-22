EXO, NCT, aespa and more join The Game Caterers 2 for SM’s 30th anniversary: Here’s all you need to know

EXO, NCT, aespa, RIIZE, and other artists under SM Entertainment will be appearing on the popular show The Game Caterers 2. On November 22, Na Young-suk, the producing director (PD) of the show, shared a preview of the highly anticipated SM special on his official YouTube channel.

This SM special of The Game Caterers Show 2 is in honor of the agency's 30th anniversary. Hence, a member from various groups under the company will be joining the celebration in this episode.

After The Game Caterers Show featured guest artists from agencies including HYBE, YG Entertainment, and Starship Entertainment, K-pop fans have been eagerly awaiting a special episode with all of the SM artists.

All five generations of SM artists mark their presence including H.O.T., SHINee, EXO, NCT, aespa, and more

The preview of the special episode teased a star-studded line-up featuring artists from all five generations under SM Entertainment. The line-up includes 10 artists from 10 groups, including:

H.O.T.'s Kangta

TVXQ's Changmin

SuperJunior's Leeteuk

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon

SHINee's Key

EXO's Suho

Red Velvet's Seulgi

NCT's Doyoung

aespa's Karina

RIIZE's Wonbin

The episode preview started with PD's introductory comments as he began the recording. He said:

"The Game Caterers. SM's 30th anniversary celebration. The recording starts now."

Each artist arrived at the shooting with their representative songs. For instance, RIIZE's Wonbin danced to Boom Boom Bass, while aespa's Karina showcased her moves to Supernova. NCT Doyoung arrived with NCT 127's 2 Baddies One Porche, and Red Velvet's Seulgi lightened the mood with Red Flavor.

Suho vibed to EXO's Love Shot, SHINee's Key performed Ring Ding Dong, and Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon danced to the group's representative song, Into the New World. SuperJunior's Leeteuk and TVXQ's Changmin followed with Sorry Sorry and Why, respectively. All the artists joined H.O.T.'s Kangta as he performed Candy.

The playful atmosphere took a competitive turn when the games began, with Na PD being seen saying, "You dreamt of SM being united, but you're getting more divided." The teaser also offered a sneak peek into the artists' inability to guess their own songs.

On November 17, The Game Caterers' official YouTube channel piqued fans' anticipation by posting a photo of the shoot setup at the SM office. Fans initially expected the participation of every member of various SM groups. However, SHINee Minho later revealed during a fan sign event that only one member from each group would be participating in the content.

When and where to watch?

The SM special episode is scheduled to air on November 29 at 8:40 PM KST on tvN broadcasting channel. After the broadcast, the full video will be available on the YouTube channel 'channel fullmoon' at 10 PM KST.

More about SM Entertainment

Established in 1995, SM Entertainment is a South Korean multinational entertainment agency, founded by Lee Soo-man. The agency is credited with spearheading the worldwide K-pop phenomenon 'Hallyu.' Apart from its groups and music, SM Entertainment is famous for its annual concerts, SMTOWN concerts, or SMTOWN LIVE, which brings all the SM artists together in one place.

The concerts have taken place in various other countries, including South Korea, Japan, the United States, Indonesia, etc. The upcoming SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in Seoul is scheduled for January 11-12 at Gocheok Sky Dome. Most of SM's active groups are expected to perform, including TVXQ, SuperJunior, SHINee's Minho and Key, EXO's Suho and Chanyeol, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, RIIZE, etc.

